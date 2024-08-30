WoW The War Within Alchemy leveling guide (1-100)

WoW The War Within’s Alchemy leveling is a little more chaotic than it has been in the past. If you’re going to be an Alchemist, it’s recommended that you are either a Herbalist too, or you have a character in your Warband that is also an Herbalist. These prices can get incredibly high, depending on your server, so it’s recommended you have easy access to your necessary ingredients.

Due to the nature of how Alchemy works in WoW The War Within, we cannot give you one comprehensive way to always level while you’re playing in Khaz Algar. This is thanks to Wild Experimentation, which is how you unlock more potions to craft. While it’s not a money-making profession now, Alchemy has real potential when raiding kicks off.

Note: You cannot refund Knowledge Points, so consider carefully where you’re putting them. Even unlearning the profession and relearning it will not refund them, so be advised.

How to level Alchemy 1-100 in WoW The War Within

It all starts with the Algari Healing Potions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you’re ready to begin Alchemy in WoW The War Within, head to (47.34, 70.54) in Dornogal, and learn Khaz Algar Alchemy. You can also get a direct point to it by talking to any of the guards in Dornogal.

Points 1-35 is the part of Alchemy that’s relatively easy - but it can be expensive if you’re buying Herbs off of the Auction Hall. You will need 84 Mycobloom, 72 Mycobloom, 50 of any other Herb, and 50 Gilded Vials. This isn’t a guaranteed amount due to the chaotic nature of Alchemy in WoW The War Within, but it’s a good start.

1-21 : Algari Healing Potions x10 (50 Gilded Vials, 60 Mycobloom)

: Algari Healing Potions x10 (50 Gilded Vials, 60 Mycobloom) 21-27: Neutralize Concoctions on Algari Healing Potions x10, Wild Experimentation on Algari Healing Potions

Neutralize Concoctions on Algari Healing Potions x10, Wild Experimentation on Algari Healing Potions 27-35: Petal Powder x12 (72 Arathor’s Spear, 24 Mycobloom)

The most chaotic part of this is the Wild Experimentation. You use the Coreway Catalysts that come from breaking down your potions, alongside the herb of your choice, to get a chance at learning a new potion that uses that particular herb. Using Wild Experimentation, you must do it until you’ve learned a few recipes.

In general, it's best to use the cheapest option and grind it out until it becomes green on your menu. We recommend using Wild Experimentation with Mycobloom often and getting as many potions out of it as possible - unless you have the Recent Catastrophe debuff. In that case, wait out the debuff, and get back to it.

Sometimes you just get bad luck and have to return to using Wild Experimentation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you don’t have the capacity to use Wild Experimentation, look at your recipes, figure out which one is the cheapest to make among the Orange/Yellow options, and make those for skill-ups. You should also always make your new potions at least once, to get the First Craft bonus.

However, when you get to level 80 of Alchemy in WoW The War Within, you can only skill up on Flasks. These are found with herbs Arathor’s Spear, Blessing Blossom, Luredrop, and Orbinid. Essentially, learn one Flask this way, and grind it out to 100.

If you want to make this a bit easier, we recommend dropping your first 35 Knowledge Points in Alchemical Mastery. Put 5 points in the middle, and you’ll unlock a Sub-Specialization. The next 20 points go into Mycobloom. You’ll have a smaller failure rate when using it for Wild Experimentation, and that’s important.

The next 10 points go to the middle, and that unlocks another Sub-Specialization. Pick the Uncommon Herb of your choice from the list above and select that as the Sub-Specialization. That will make it easier for you to discover a Flask with that Herb involved. This becomes much easier if you take the time to find all the Alchemy Knowledge Treasures scattered across Khaz Algar.

There are plenty of ways to grind up Alchemy, and it’s all about time and patience. The above method of grinding through Alchemy in WoW The War Within will work for most players. The fact of the matter is, that there is no single path to go from 1-100. It’s all about what you wind up unlocking as you go.

