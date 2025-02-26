WoW Undermine'd - How to fix stuck hotbar bug

WoW Undermine’d is the latest update for the game (patch 11.1), and some players experience issues with their hotbars. Specifically, none of the buttons work! The fix for this should be relatively simple, but it also felt a little on the silly side. One of the things I do before logging in for any major update is to check my WoW addons for updates. Even that didn’t stop me from being unable to hop on my mount or press any attack buttons.

If this happens to you, thankfully, the fix is remarkably simple, and you can un-stick your hotbar in WoW Undermine’d with just a few short steps. From there, you’ll be able to travel back to Dornogal, start the Undermine campaign, or whatever you want to do in-game.

Note: The solution mentioned herein may not work for every user.

How to quickly fix your stuck hotbar in the WoW Undermine’d update

With almost 100% certainty, the reason your hotbar is stuck in patch 11.1 of WoW Undermine’d is because of the Bartender 4 addon. Even if you update your addons right away — as most players do — you may find this is still an issue for you. Check your addons before you log on, and hop in game. If you still can’t press anything, open CurseForge, or whatever method you get your addons from.

Even if you updated your addons - check a second time. We had to (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In my experience, even though I had just updated my addons only a few minutes ago, I had to re-open CurseForge, and redownload the Bartender addon. This immediately fixed my problem. All you have to do at that point is close the game out, and re-log in. That should certainly fix your problem.

Some people use Bartender 4 just because they’re used to it; it’s not really as necessary these days, thanks to the quality-of-life changes Blizzard introduced, with the Edit Mode. I’m admittedly one of those people — I just like being able to use my Bartender setup immediately upon logging into a new character.

Edit Mode is incredibly useful, and will no doubt continue to see updates well into the future. I have no idea why I had to re-download the update — I only know that it worked perfectly for me. The current version is Bartender 4 4.15.3, and is calibrated for the 11.1.0 update in WoW Undermine’d. If you tried last night (February 25, 2025) and weren't able to use your hotbars, it's because the additional update, 4.15.3, wasn't available yet. Double-check your addons and it should be fine now.

It’s also possible you may have other addons that are contributing to this problem, but in my experience, the only addon that was really causing a problem is Bartender 4. So either update it, or if you don’t feel like you need it anymore — or aren’t using it anyway — it might be time to uninstall it.

