AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch notes: New content, improvements, Combat Mechanics fixes, and Honor Duel update

Lilith Games is all set to release a new AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update. The game’s server will have closed server maintenance on March 27, from 07:00 to 08:00 UTC, to roll out the latest version. Players can look forward to plenty of new content, such as a hero, Quests, and cosmetic sets. The developers will also improve existing content and fix heroes’ Combat Mechanics. Also, the Honor Duel game mode will get new heroes and more.

Ad

Read on for detailed information on all the features in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update.

New content in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update

Here is a list of new content in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update:

1) New hero

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lilith Games will introduce a new hero in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update, Athalia, Harbinger of Justice. She is a Rogue class hero who belongs to the Celestial Faction. The hero deals Physical damage and has an attack range of one tile.

Athalia is a DPS character whose Ultimate skill’s passive effect turns her into a Lance after she dies. However, the Lance will have 35% less attack stats than the living Athalia. Players can use the hero in Story, AFK Stages, Dream Realm, and PvP game modes, availing her high damage output.

Ad

As a Celestial hero, she can only be acquired from the Stargaze Station. The character will also be available for exchange at the Guild Store.

2) Other new content

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides a new hero, Lilith Games will add other new content in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update. Here is the list:

A new Level 2 to the Enhance Force skills of two heroes, Satrana and Salazer .

. A new character cosmetic set, Obsidian Moth , and its recolored version, Ethereal Moth .

, and its recolored version, . A new skin, Serene Snowfall , at Rosy Cosmetics for Hewynn.

, at Rosy Cosmetics for Two new Soul Sigils to the Season Store: Hodgkin and Sonja .

. New Reputation Quest for the Duchy of Whiteridge .

. New Main Quest: Drifting Snowflakes.

New Side Quest: Light of Tomorrow.

Ad

List of improvements in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update

Details of the improvements in the 1.3.3 patch update (Image via Lilith Games)

These are the improvements Lilith Games has made in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update:

Ad

Lilith Games added the Skip battle option in Arcane Labyrinth.

Players can unlock Headwear for Chipper and Hammie upon reaching certain Affinity levels.

A new Battle Performance option: Reduced Brightness Fluctuations . Enabling this option will reduce the brightness intensity while using Ultimate Skills. It won’t affect the original effects of the skill.

. Enabling this option will reduce the brightness intensity while using Ultimate Skills. It won’t affect the original effects of the skill. Players can view broadcast messages about members’ recent activities in Guild Chat.

The developers have reduced the difficulty of certain stages in the Starter Story Legend Trials.

The developers have added a Cross-server matches feature, an updated map, and new Fashion rewards in the Clashfront.

The developers will optimize the clear formation display in the records. This enables one to view whether the player manually cleared the stage with the displayed formation.

The developers will optimize the Wish Interface system. They will also add a new page in the interface that displays the Lucky Keys shared by Guild members (only for up to a week).

Lilith Games has fixed an issue in the Guild Supremacy rankings results page that displayed different results than the actual ones.

The developers have optimized the logic for red dot notifications and tutorial prompts.

A new filter option in the ranking interfaces allows players to view only Guild members or friends.

A new feature to the Soul Sigil source page allows players to select the chests they own and use the Soul Sigil quickly.

A new feature enables one to send Synergy Battles requests to offline players.

A new option in the hero detail interface allows players to watch a hero’s Ultimate skill animation.

Ad

Combat Mechanics fixes in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update

Details of Combat Mechanics fixes in the version 1.3.3 patch update (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games has made the following fixes to the AFK Journey heroes’ Combat Mechanics with the version 1.3.3 patch update:

Ad

An issue that caused Callan's Flail Slam skill's damage to not increase at level 3.

Optimized the detailed description of Lorsan’s Stormbound Retribution’s level-up effect.

An issue that caused enemies to hover in the air while Cyran used his Cursed Grasp skill. Cyran will prioritize tiles without walls while using his Ultimate skill, Gravitic Requiem, in auto-cast mode.

An issue so that enemies won’t try to exit the battlefield when Elijah & Lailah use their Ultimate skill.

An issue where the enemy’s Thoran would restore more HP than intended with his Soul Plunder skill in the AFK Stages.

An issue that caused Eironn’s Ultimate skill to control Dead Tide Fleet monsters (meant to be permanently unaffected) at the battle’s beginning.

An issue that kept increasing Proficiency even after the Resonance Level reached 60+.

Ad

Season Magic Charm Bonuses fixes

Lilith Games has fixed Season Magic Charm Bonuses for Smokey & Meerky, Damian, Koko, Ludovic, Fay, Eijah & Lailah, Lucius, Korin, and Phraesto. Here are the details:

Smokey & Meerky, Damian, and Koko: When Smokey & Meerky, Damian, and Koko granted Magic Charm Bonuses, it incorrectly triggered Eironn's Howling Hurricane while using his Ultimate skill. The developers have fixed this issue in the 1.3.3 patch update.

When Smokey & Meerky, Damian, and Koko granted Magic Charm Bonuses, it incorrectly triggered Eironn's Howling Hurricane while using his Ultimate skill. The developers have fixed this issue in the 1.3.3 patch update. Ludovic, Fay, Elijah & Lailah, Lucius, and Korin: Lilith Games has modified these heroes’ descriptions to match their actual effects.

Lilith Games has modified these heroes’ descriptions to match their actual effects. Phraesto: An issue that caused Phraesto’s Magic Charm bonus to taunt his allies while on the defending side.

Ad

Also read: AFK Journey team building guide

Honor Duel update in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch

Updates to the Honor Duel game mode in the version 1.3.3 patch update (Image via Lililth Games)

The developers have added three new heroes and removed three in the Honor Duel game mode. Here is the list:

Ad

Added heroes

Lorsan

Valka

Callan

Removed heroes

Hewynn

Igor

Thoran

Lilith Games has also made balance adjustments to some heroes in Honor Duel game mode in the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch update. Here are the details:

1) Cassade

Damage dealt

Before: Increased by 10%

Increased by 10% After: Increased by 20%

2) Temesia

Damage taken

Before: Reduced by 5%

Reduced by 5% After: Reduced by 10%

Damage dealt

Before: No nodifier

No nodifier After: Increased by 10%

3) Mirael

Damage dealt

Before: No modifier

No modifier After: Increased by 10%

4) Vala

Damage dealt

Before: No modifier

No modifier After: Increased by 10%

Ad

5) Tasi

Damage dealt

Before: Reduced by 15%

Reduced by 15% After: Reduced by 20%

Damage taken

Before: Increased by 10%

Increased by 10% After: Increased by 20%

6) Hodgkin

Damage dealt

Before: No modifier

No modifier After: Reduced by 10%

Damage taken

Before: No modifier

No modifier After: Increased by 10%

7) Valka

Damage dealt

Before: No modifier

No modifier After: Reduced by 10%

8) Ludovic

Damage dealt

Before: Reduced by 10

Reduced by 10 After: Reduced by 20

That concludes the description of the AFK Journey 1.3.3 patch notes. Check out our other AFK Journey-related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback