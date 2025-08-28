AFK Journey 1.4.4 update: All features explored

AFK Journey will undergo a maintenance break today (August 28, 2025) from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM (UTC+0) to receive the version 1.4.4 update. Players won't be able to log into the title during this period. Furthermore, for the safety of gamers' accounts, the developer advises exiting the title before the maintenance begins.
Here's a full breakdown of the update.
Also read: AFK Journey Reinier guide: Skills and team comps
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All content of the AFK Journey 1.4.4 update explored
Major updates
Ravaged Realm event
The Ravaged Realm event will begin on September 5, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0). In this festivity, players can take on bosses to earn ranking rewards and Grimstones. Grimstones can be exchanged for fantastic rewards at the Valor Store.
Also read: 5 best Support heroes in AFK Journey
Other changes
- Level 2 Enhance Force for Rhys and Granny Dahnie has been added.
- Shemira's Soul Sigils to the Season Store have been added.
- New Epilogue Quest - Boom! A Happy Life! has been added.
- The schedule for the current Rosy Cosmetics event, which will end on September 27, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0), has been adjusted. After this event, the Cosmetics parts in the pool will be available for redemption in the Rosy Store.
Also read: Cryonaia in AFK Journey: Release date, skills, and synergies explained
Experience Optimizations
Homestead experience changes
- A Decoration Collection feature, which lets players view their decoration collection progress, has been added.
- A Homestead Chat feature, available in both Main and Visitor channels, has been added. This feature allows players to see visitors' online status and chat with them.
- New interactive options have been added. It allows players to sit on chairs and light or extinguish bonfires.
- A description explaining how Prosperity works has been added.
- When entering a Homestead, Magister Merlin will now appear at the Gate of Avalon.
- The frequency and difficulty of Darkswarm Invasions have been reduced, while the rewards for each cleared invasion and boosting weekly invasion contribution gains have been increased.
- Star level requirements for certain products and their associated process cards in Alchemy Workshop have been adjusted.
- Tapping on a requested item will now take you directly to the production interface for that item.
Other changes
- A Cosmetic Preset feature, which lets you save multiple presets and switch between them quickly, has been added.
- A "Claim All" option for both free and paid Instant AFK attempts has been added.
Honor Duel Adjustments
Balance adjustments for heroes
- Daimon: Damage dealt reduced by 20%.
- Velara: Damage taken increased by 10%.
- Odie: ATK SPD increased by 20.
Other adjustments
- The matchmaking rules for certain situations have been optimized.
- An issue where the Celestial Call and Abyssal Whispers Artifacts could sometimes summon heroes to the wrong positions has been fixed.
Also read: Cyran in AFK Journey: Release date, skills, and synergies explained
More articles related to AFK Journey by Sportskeeda:
- Velara: Stats, abilities, and more
- Athalia: All abilities explored
- Beginners guide: Best tips to start strong