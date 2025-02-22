Cyran in AFK Journey: Release date, skills, and synergies explained

Lilith Games has announced the release date for Cyran in AFK Journey. The developer posted a new Journey Unfolds video, providing the hero's details and skills. Cyran is a mage-class hero who will debut in the 1.3.2 update. The S-level hero belongs to the Lightbearer faction and deals magic damage with his skills. His abilities include replicating Merlin’s magic, spell interference, summoning Black Hole, and low-HP execution.

Ad

This article provides Cyran's release date for AFK Journey, details his skills, and discusses the best synergies.

Cyran in AFK Journey: Release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cyran will be released on February 27, 2025, in the AFK Journey 1.3.2 patch. Players can summon the hero from his dedicated Rate Up Recruitment banner with Rate Up Invite Letters.

Cyran in AFK Journey: Skills overview

Cyran's Ultimate Skill (Image via Lilith Games)

Here's the skills overview of Cyran in AFK Journey:

Ad

Gravitic Requiem (Ultimate Skill): Cyran summons a Black Hole on the selected tile, lasting a certain duration. The Black Hole pulls enemies toward its center, dealing damage every second. Enemies closer to the center experience a strong pull. Non-boss units caught in the Black Hole will die instantly after losing a certain amount of HP.

Arcane Barrage (Skill 1): Cyran deals AoE damage, casting multiple magic orbs to the area with most enemies.

Ad

Cursed Grasp (Skill 2): Cyran lifts the nearest enemy into the air with his magic, imprisoning them briefly. After that, he throws the imprisoned unit toward the area with most enemies, dealing AoE damage.

Mystic Collection (Exclusive Skill): Cyran casts the following Artifact Spells subsequently at the battle’s start:

Enlightening Spell: He gains Haste briefly, becoming unaffected during the period.

He gains Haste briefly, becoming unaffected during the period. Confining Spell: He deals damage to and imprisons the rearmost enemy, refraining it from acting or moving.

He deals damage to and imprisons the rearmost enemy, refraining it from acting or moving. Starshard Spell: Cyran deals true damage to enemies and reduces their ATK SPD, conjuring a dark flame across the battlefield.

Ad

After upgrading the Exclusive Skill to a certain level, Cyran in AFK Journey can silence the opponent Merlin, briefly. The opposing Merlin won’t be able to use her Artifact Spells when silenced.

Also read: Cryonaia in AFK Journey

Best team synergies for Cyran in AFK Journey

Cyran synergies in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

The best players can use Cyran in AFK Journey are AFK Stages and PvP game mode. His black hole’s ability to execute non-boss enemies can end battles in AFK Stages quickly. Additionally, his ability to silence the opponent’s Artifact Spells using Exclusive Skill will prove super effective in the PvP game mode.

Ad

Players can use AFK Journey’s Cyran with the following heroes:

Eironn: Wilder faction and Rouge class

Lorsan: Wilder faction and Support class

Carolina: Graveborn faction and Mage class

Ulmus: Wilder faction and Tank class

Eironn’s Ultimate Skill, Elemental Realm, can pull enemies to the center, immobilizing them and dealing damage. His skill paired with Ulmus’s Exclusive Skill, Prowling Roots, can gather enemies in one place. Then, Carolina can sweep in, applying continuous control over enemies and dealing damage with her skills.

Ad

Also read: How to get Hero Essence in AFK Journey

After that, Cyran can focus his damage on and control clustered enemies by summoning a black hole. The enemies will have no chance to stand after they reach a certain threshold, thanks to the black hole’s ability to execute low-HP enemies.

Check out our other game-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback