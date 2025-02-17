AFK Journey patch 1.3.2 preview: All new features, heroes, and events explored

Lilith Games has announced the details of AFK Journey patch 1.3.2, set to release on February 20, 2025. In a video uploaded to the official YouTube channel, they highlighted upcoming heroes, events, features, and more. Players can look forward to the Clashfronts game mode with major changes, along with a fight against a new Primal Lord — Nocturne Judicator — in the upcoming patch.

Here’s a complete preview of the upcoming patch 1.3.2 in AFK Journey.

New features in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2

Here are the details of new features in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2:

1) Lucky Flip

Lucky Flip feature in patch 1.3.2 (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will introduce the “Your Game Your Choice” system — Lucky Flip. This system allows players to focus on their preferred game mode and earn abundant rewards. By playing the selected modes, players can accumulate Lucky Keys, which can then be used to unlock a Blessing that grants various rewards.

Here is the list of unlockable Blessings:

Lightbearer Soulstones excluded

Mauler Soulstones excluded

Wilder Soulstones excluded

Graveborn Soulstones excluded

These Blessings will exclude a faction and grant the Soulstones of other factions. Players can select their favorite rewards from the unlocked blessings, which contain a maximum of 1 S-level Soul Sigil and 20 hero-exclusive Temporal Essences. Additionally, they can get other in-game items equivalent to the S-level Soul Sigil and Temporal Essences.

2) Addition of the Skip feature to various game modes

Skip Battle feature in patch 1.3.2 (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will add the Skip feature to Dream Realm, Battle Drills, Primal Lord, Guild Supremacy, and Ravaged Realm. This feature will allow players to skip the battle phase during battle preparations in these modes.

Additionally, the developers will add the Skip Battle button to AFK Stages, Legend Trial, and Trial of Abyss. Players can skip battles and claim rewards directly, but it will only be available if their combat power meets a certain standard.

3) Changes to the Photobooth feature

Lilith Games will make various upgrades to the Photobooth feature (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will upgrade the Photobooth with additional options to customize photoshoots. Players will be able to adjust the positioning, poses, and lightning of heroes in the frame. They can also adjust heroes and their avatar's gaze, making them look at the camera or each other.

There are six poses for heroes: Pose I, Pose II, Pose III, Pose IV, Pose V, and Pose VI. Each pose conveys a unique emotion for the heroes. Similarly, players can adjust their avatar’s poses with different options. Some are listed below:

Standing

Serious

Dignified

Contemplative

Pondering

Hand on Hip

Frustrated

Excited

Helpless

Excited

Delighted

4) Clashfronts rerun and optimization

Clashfronts will return in patch 1.3.2 with major changes and optimizations (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will rerun Clashfronts game mode in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2 with major optimizations. The developers will remove the Preparation Stage and extend the first deployment stage for a smoother setup process. Additionally, they will add a new special phase to the battle stage, helping guilds that are falling a chance to a comeback.

The developers have also optimized the core gameplay, rewards, promotion and demotion rules, and real-time battle performance. Players will be able to get a richer Guild vs Guild experience in Clashfronts with these changes.

In addition to the above-discussed features, Lilith Games will introduce new cosmetics for the Magister Merlin.

New heroes in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2

Lilith Games will introduce two new S-rarity and one A-rarity hero in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2.

1) Arctic Revenant, Cryonaia (S-rarity)

Cryonaia in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

The Arctic Revenant, Cryonaia, is from the Mage class and belongs to the Hypogean faction. She can freeze everything, including time, with the power of ice and snow.

2) Umbral Weaver, Cryan (S-rarity)

Cyran in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

Umbral Weaver, Cyran, is from the Mage class and belongs to the Lightbearer faction. He is a prestigious court mage and ambitious schemer with a hidden agenda in the game’s lore.

3) Soothing Siren, Greda (A-rarity)

Gerda in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

Soothing Siren, Greda, is from the Tank class and belongs to the Mauler faction. She is a fierce protector of her allies on the battlefield. Outside of combat, she is the warm-hearted owner of the Frozen Paw in the game’s lore.

New events in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2

Here are the details of the upcoming events in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2:

1) Welfare events

Frozen Horizons event (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will introduce several Welfare events that feature various quests in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2. Players can complete them to earn points and unlock epic rewards. Here is the list:

Moonlit Waltz

Frozen Horizons

Frostlight Fest

2) Clan Reputation

Clan Reputation event (Image via Lilith Games)

The AFK Journey patch 1.3.2 will bring the Clan Reputation event. In this event, players can participate in the event story and complete Reputation quests to earn Reputation points. These points can be used to increase their Reputation level and claim several rewards.

3) Fish King’s Trial

Fish King's Trial event (Image via Lilith Games)

In the Fish King’s Trial, players are tasked to search for the mythical Fish King of the Duchy of Whiteridge, Crystalfin. During the search, players can catch various fish, which can be exchanged with Sandra in the Pearl Tycoon event. By trading fish, players receive Moonlit Pearls, which can be sold for Fishboo, which can then be used in the Fishboo exchange shop to get valuable rewards.

4) New Primal Lord

Upcoming Primal Lord, Nocturne Judicator (Image via Lilith Games)

Players can challenge a new Primal Lord, Nocturne Judicator, in the AFK Journey patch 1.3.2, who will appear on the 50th day after the server enters the season. They can join forces with Midnight Hunter to slay this formidable Primal Lord.

