AFK Journey 1.5.1 update: All new features and events explored

AFK Journey patch 1.5.1 update is just around the corner. This fresh season, you will explore an ancient city, step into the turmoil of war, and witness the Blood Moon prophecy. The new season, Thorns of the Devotion, will also introduce three new heroes: Perseus, Aliceth, and Isabella.
Read on to know all the features of the AFK Journey 1.5.1 update.
All content of the AFK Journey 1.5.1 update explored
New story
The fabled Blood Moon is rising again exactly as the foretold prophecy. This means a mysterious mage will appear in-game, mortals will clash with gods, and peace will be nowhere to be seen.
New artifacts
The patch will also bring new artifacts, such as Blood Moon, Impaling, Pactbond, Siesmic, Grovetrap, and Phalanxrush Spells.
New advancement system: Soul Pact
The new season will bring a new advancement system, Soul Pact. At the beginning of the season, you will receive five Phantimals, each with its own training menu where you can level it up, unlocking skills, ultimates, passives, power skills, and special abilities.
Phantimals can be activated by deploying three heroes of the same faction. During preparations, drag the activated Phantimal and place it in your desired position.
When the battle begins, the activated Phantimal will fight alongside you, using its skills to help your team.
Dura's Trials update
Dura's Trials will also receive an update, including reduced number of daily treasures, and, instead of two trials opening each day, there will only be one.
Moonlit Avalon
The new season will also bring the Moonlit Avalon event, in which you must feed Lunabelle guests some snacks at the moonlit stand and, in turn, you will receive their gifts.
Homestead System upgrade
With the 1.5.1 update, the Divine Shard level cap will rise to 20, unlocking new products and production buildings. Furthermore, new sets, Night in Sal'thorin, and Blooming Ivoryshade will also be added to the Decor Workshop.
Moonlit Myriad
Moonlit Myriad is another event that the fresh season will bring. It will feature a number-guessing challenge, wherein the winning number will be revealed the next day when the challenge is conducted.
