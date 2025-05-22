All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (May 2025)

The Clash of Clans Clan Games features some tasks that must be finished within a certain period. This monthly event offers tons of lucrative rewards, and performing well in it requires your clan to work together and complete as many tasks as possible. Doing so yields Clash Points, which determine the quality and quantity of rewards your clan receives.
Supercell has released all the rewards you can expect in the Clash of Clans Clan Games in May 2025. Read on to check them out.
Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clash Games.
Also read: Best Town Hall 14 attack strategy in Clash of Clans
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Clash of Clans Clan Games (May 2025): Rewards and points required
The Clash of Clans Clan Games will kick off on May 22, 2025, and continue until May 28. If your clan collects appropriate Clan Points within this time, you can pick a reward from a certain number of tiers.
For example, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points, you can claim one item from Tier I, II, and III. Similarly, you can claim an item from all tiers if your clan collects 50,000 Clan Points.
Also read: Noble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats
Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games May 2025:
- Tier I (3000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 20% of your Dark Elixir Storage, 1 x Research Potion, and 20 Gems.
- Tier II (7500 points): Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Elixir Storage, 1 x Shovel of Obstacles, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion.
- Tier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 1 x Power Potion, and 40 Gems.
- Tier IV (18000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 80% of your Dark Elixir Storage, 1 x Super Troop Potion, and 1x Builder Potion.
- Tier V (30000 points): Gold equivalent to 100% of your Gold Storage, Rune of Builder Elixir, and 2 x Research Potion.
- Tier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Hero, Rune of Elixir, and 100x Gems.
Note that if your clan gathers 50,000 Clan Points, wherein your share is 4,000 Clan Points, you can claim all three rewards from all the tiers.
Also read: Clash of Clans Giant Arrow guide: Specialities and best ways to use
More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:
- Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialities explained
- What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?
- Clash of Clans Pets: All pets and their roles explored
- What is funneling in COC?
- What is the best Town Hall 15 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?