All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (September 2025)

Clash of Clans Clan Games has gone live for the September 2025 season. In this monthly event, you must assign yourself some tasks and complete them within a specified period. For doing so, you receive Clan Points that count toward the total points collected by your clan. Depending on the points collected by the end of Clan Games, you will receive rewards.With that said, let's check out all the rewards the September season's Clan Games offers.Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games. Clash of Clans Clan Games (September 2025): Rewards and points requiredClan Games (September 2025) went live on September 22, 2025, and will continue until September 28, 2025. If your clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points within this time frame, you can pick your desired reward from certain tiers.For instance, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points by the end of Clan Games, you can pick one reward from Tier I, II, or III. Furthermore, if your clan gathers 50,000 Clan Points, of which your contribution alone is 4,000 points, you can select all the rewards from all the Tiers.Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (September 2025):Tier I (3000 points): Gold equivalent to 20% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1x Research Potion, and 20 Gems.Tier II (7500 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage capacity, 1 x Shovel of Obstacles, and 1 x Power Potion.Tier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 2 x Hero Potion, and 40 Gems.Tier IV (18000 points): Gold equivalent to 80% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1 x Super Potion, and 1 x Builder Potion.Tier V (30000 points): Elixir equivalent to 100% of your Elixir Storage capacity, Rune of Builder Elixir, and 2 x Research Potions.Tier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Builder Gold, and 100 Gems.