All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (September 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 25, 2025 08:14 GMT
Clan Games has started (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans Clan Games has gone live for the September 2025 season. In this monthly event, you must assign yourself some tasks and complete them within a specified period. For doing so, you receive Clan Points that count toward the total points collected by your clan. Depending on the points collected by the end of Clan Games, you will receive rewards.

With that said, let's check out all the rewards the September season's Clan Games offers.

Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.

Clash of Clans Clan Games (September 2025): Rewards and points required

Clan Games (September 2025) went live on September 22, 2025, and will continue until September 28, 2025. If your clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points within this time frame, you can pick your desired reward from certain tiers.

For instance, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points by the end of Clan Games, you can pick one reward from Tier I, II, or III. Furthermore, if your clan gathers 50,000 Clan Points, of which your contribution alone is 4,000 points, you can select all the rewards from all the Tiers.

Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (September 2025):

  • Tier I (3000 points): Gold equivalent to 20% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1x Research Potion, and 20 Gems.
  • Tier II (7500 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage capacity, 1 x Shovel of Obstacles, and 1 x Power Potion.
  • Tier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 2 x Hero Potion, and 40 Gems.
  • Tier IV (18000 points): Gold equivalent to 80% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1 x Super Potion, and 1 x Builder Potion.
  • Tier V (30000 points): Elixir equivalent to 100% of your Elixir Storage capacity, Rune of Builder Elixir, and 2 x Research Potions.
  • Tier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Builder Gold, and 100 Gems.
About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

