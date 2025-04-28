5 best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode

The Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey mode pits two teams of three against each other, where they have to carry the puck from midfield into the opponent’s net and score three goals. If neither team reaches three goals before the 2 minutes 30 seconds regulation period ends, the squad with the higher score at full time is declared the winner. If the regulation time ends in a tie, the match goes on for an additional minute during which the victor is decided.

This article highlights some of the best Brawlers to use in the Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode.

5 best Brawlers to use in Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode

1) Bea

Bea is an Epic Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Bea’s pinpoint damage and area control capabilities shine in the Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode. Her basic “Big Sting” shot supercharges on hit, letting her burst down rushing opponents at point-blank range. Her Rattled Hive Gadget sprays bees that spiral through walls, allowing Bea to defeat enemies and control crucial areas.

Her Kevlar Vest Star Power grants a brief shield during her Iron Hive Super, and her Protect the Queen Hypercharge turns her barrier into an even more punishing counterattack.

2) Gray

Gray is a Mythic Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Gray's Transporter ability provides a strategic edge in the Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode. His Dimensional Doors allow him to teleport his entire team behind defenders or out of critical situations. The most important aspect of this ability is that it enables Gray to appear near the net and score easy goals.

His Walking Cane Gadget can be used to pull enemies away from the goal net, making a clear path for his teammates. Furthermore, his New Perspective Star Power and Dimension Hypercharge provide critical healing to the Brawler and his teammates who are teleported.

3) Meeple

Meeple is an Epic Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Meeple's trick-shot style is ideal for the Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode. His homing pawn projectiles can thread through narrow gaps to push opponents away from puck plates, and his Super creates a zone where all shots pass through obstacles and target the enemy. It works well with his Mansion of Meeple Gadget, which creates a square area with dice to trap opponents.

Meanwhile, Meeple's Do Not Pass Go Star Power is crucial for enhancing his damage capability and nullifying opponents quickly when his Super is active.

4) Leon

Leon is a Legendary Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Leon's sneaky play style lets him dash past opponents and secure crucial goals in the Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey game mode. His main attack, Spinner Blades, spawns four blades that deal up to 960 damage per blade, perfect for intercepting rushers at close range.

Meanwhile, his Super ability grants invisibility for six seconds, which is ideal for surprising or scoring last-second goals to achieve victory for his team.

The Clone Projector Gadget helps him confuse opponents by creating a clone of himself. Furthermore, his Invisiheal Star Power helps Leon to survive critical encounters by providing instant healing when his Super is activated.

5) Melodie

Melodie is a Mythic Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Melodie’s orbiting notes and rapid dashes excel in the tight Brawl Stars Brawl Hockey matches. Each hit from her main attack spawns a note that circles her, damaging anyone who tackles her off the puck. At the expense of one note, she can dash forward 5.33 tiles using her Super ability.

Meanwhile, the Fast Beats Star Power turns up her movement speed by 6% per note for up to 18% (when she wields her maximum of three notes). Furthermore, the Perfect Pitch Gadget temporarily increases her notes' rotation speed and radius to severely injure opponents at close range.

