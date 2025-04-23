TiMi Studio has introduced multiple Delta Force Mobile graphics and audio settings to ensure the best FPS gaming experience on their handheld devices. The developers have tried to provide a similar visual and audio representation in the mobile variant to make the cross-progression feature an instant hit. However, fans remain confused about finding the best audio and graphics settings for the newly launched FPS title.
This article will help gamers learn about the best Delta Force Mobile graphics and audio settings.
What are the best Delta Force Mobile graphics settings?
Graphics settings play a major role during FPS matches. Hence, Delta Force Mobile users should implement these options to play without any lag.
Here's a look at the best Delta Force graphics settings after the global launch:
- Quality: Smooth (for better FPS). HD, or Ultimate (for better visuals)
- FPS: 144 FPS
- Graphics Style: Vivid
- Anti-Aliasing: Yes
- Water Reflection: No
- Volumetric Lighting: Yes
- Enable Ray Tracing: Yes
- Flash Eye Protection Mode: No
- Hit effects: Cyan
Some of the settings mentioned above, like better FPS, Water Reflection, Volumetric Lighting, and Ray Tracing, are only available for high-end mobile devices.
What are the best audio settings in Delta Force Mobile?
Like the graphics settings, applying the best audio options will also ensure a great Delta Force Mobile gaming experience.
Here's a look at the best audio settings in the mobile version of Delta Force:
- Master Volume: 85-90
- Dolby Atmos: On
- Music Volume: Set between 0-50
- Sound Effects Volume: 85-100
- UI Volume: 50-80
- Headset Volume: 65-85
- Mic Volume: 80
Note that some of the audio settings can be adjusted as per the user's sound tolerance level.
These are the best Delta Force Mobile graphics and audio settings that will help kickstart your journey in the newly launched title and ensure a lag-free experience.
Note: The article reflects the author's views.
