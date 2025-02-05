Brawl Stars: How to get 8 free Starr Drops?

Supercell released the Lunar Brawl Pack in Brawl Stars a few days ago. The pack is a chain reward system that grants players various freebies like Pins and Starr Drops. As many Brawl Stars players hail from South and South East Asia, the developers bring Lunar New Year-themed freebies to the community every year. That said, the current pack will expire when the next Brawl Stars season arrives on February 6, 2025.

This article highlights how players can get eight Starr Drops and a Legendary Starr Drop from the Brawl Stars Lunar Festival pack.

How to get eight Starr Drops and other freebies in Brawl Stars

Top rewards in the Brawl Stars Lunar Brawl pack (Image via Supercell)

The eight Starr Drops are a part of the Lunar Brawl Pack and can be claimed from the in-game shop. Here's how to go about getting your hands on them:

Step 1: Launch Brawl Stars and open the in-game shop.

Launch Brawl Stars and open the in-game shop. Step 2: Open the Lunar Brawl Pack.

Open the Lunar Brawl Pack. Step 3: Claim all the rewards that are available, including eight Starr Drops and one Legendary Starr Drop.

The 8x Starr Drops are tied to the Lunar Brawl pack, which expires on February 6, 2025. Therefore, the Drops and other freebies should be claimed before then. The Pizza Planet event also expires with the pack, so players should spend their pizzas before they disappear.

With the Lunar Brawl set having arrived in the title on January 25, 2025, all 12 are now claimable. Here are the rewards featured in the set:

Day 1: Snake pin

Day 2: Player Icon

Day 3: Orange Player Icon

Day 4: Hand-fan Player Icon

Day 5: Orange Player Pin

Day 6: Flower Player Icon

Day 7: New Player Pin

Day 8: Snake Player Icon

Day 9: Player Icon

Day 10: 8x Starr Drops

Day 11: Legendary Starr Drop.

On top of 8x Starr Drops, players can acquire three pins, seven icons, and one Legendary Starr Drop from the Lunar Brawl set in Brawl Stars.

