Can players unlock the Fire Spirit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom for free?

The Fire Spirit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom is one of five Legendary Guardians. Players can currently try to unlock this unit from the Seasonal Gacha Banner by spending Fire Gems. In the Fire Spirit Cookie Banner, every draw costs 100 Gems and has a 0.3006% chance of dropping the featured Cookie. Furthermore, every 250th draw is guaranteed to drop the Fire Spirit Cookie.
Additionally, drawing 250 times costs 25000 Gems in total, which can be earned by completing various events in the Fire Awakens season. This article explains how to unlock the Fire Spirit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom for free.
How to unlock the Fire Spirit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom for free
You can unlock the Fire Spirit Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom for free by completing all the events in the current season. The breakdown is as follows:
From the events tab
- Daily Gifts at Day 14: 1000 Fire Gems
- Fire Gem Missions (Permanent): 10,250 Fire Gems
- Fire Gem Missions (Daily: 170): 4760 Gems
- Fire Spirit Pass (Free Version): 700 Gems
- The Flame Awakens: 300 Fire Gems
- Into the Depth Handbook: 1700 Fire Gems
- Arcade Arena: 800 Fire Gems
- Cake Hound-Up: 500 Fire Gems
- Spring Picnic Dice: 1000 Fire Gems
From Fire Spirit Cookie Gacha
- Gacha Level Drops for wishing 50 times on Fire Spirit Banner: 1000 Fire Gems
In-game shop
- 200 Fire Gems for 2500 Crystals can be purchased 10 times at least: 2000 Fire Gems
- Daily Freebie (40X28): 1120 Fire Gems.
From mail
- Update Bonus and others in mail: 1030 Fire Gems
Therefore, if you utilize all the events, you can earn up to 26,160 Fire Gems. Since the Fire Spirit Cookie requires 25,000 at most, he can be unlocked for free.
Notably, the Fire Spirit Banner and these events will only be active until May 6, 2025. So, complete the events and draw for the cookie before their expiration.
