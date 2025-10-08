Clash of Clans Eternal Warden skin: Design and cost explored

Supercell introduces a new set of Hero skins in Clash of Clans with every fresh season. And the live Halloween season, dubbed as Clash-O-Ween, is no exception. All the cosmetics released this month revolve around the festival's theme.
This includes Archer Hunter skin (available in the seasonal reward track), Cosmic Calamity scenery, Nightmare Prince, and the recently released Eternal Warden skin - all are available in the in-game Shop. There's one more Hero skin for the Barbarian King that will be released soon.
Read on to learn what the Eternal Warden skin looks like, its price, and how you can acquire it.
Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of Clans
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Details of the Eternal Warden in Clash of Clans
Design of the Eternal Warden in Clash of Clans
The Eternal Warden skin features the Grand Warden in a menacing skeleton form, dressed in a priest's robe with a scarf that has crescent moon embroidery. You can see a skeleton item resembling a Halo that enlarges and goes back to its regular size depending on how aggressive the Warden is.
The skin also features him carrying a book, the source of his power, that adds a sorcerer-like feel to the Grand Warden's appearance.
Also read: Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get
How to get the Eternal Warden in Clash of Clans
You can purchase the Eternal Warden skin from the in-game Shop for 5.06 USD. Follow the steps below to do so:
- Step 1: Head to the in-game Shop.
- Step 2: Head to the Offers section.
- Step 3: Swipe left to the skin.
- Step 4: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure.
F2P players can get the skin for free by collecting Play Points on the Google Play Store. These points are in-app tokens collected by competing tasks, such as installing an app, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform.
After crossing a certain threshold, they can either cash them out or directly buy the skin with the tokens. About 10,000 Play Points would be required to make the purchase.
It's highly advised that players exercise caution when completing tasks on the Google Play Store, as some applications they are tasked to install can contain money wagering mechanics or be addictive.
Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and design
More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:
- October 2025 reward track: All rewards listed
- October 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and more
- Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?
- Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and more