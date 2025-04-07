Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin: Design, cost, and more

Supercell has recently released the Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin through their in-game shop. It is a cosmetic for the Royal Champion and pays homage to the WWE wrestler, Bianca Belair. The skin further continues the ClashaMania season theme, which is set to feature five hero skins and a Scenery. The RoyalEST outfit is a cosmetic item and does not affect the gameplay or stats of the Royal Champion.

This article further explains the Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin for the Royal Champion.

Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin: All you need to know

The ClashaMania skin set already includes the King Cody and the Prince Mysterio skins. While the RoyalEST is the latest addition, skins for Archer Queen and Grand Warden will be released later in the season.

The details of the Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin are as follows:

Design

RoyalEST during an attack (Image via Supercell)

The RoyalEST wears a pink jacket, top, shorts, and shoes, all highlighted by a grey border. She also has long, blue hair tied using a pink hair band that reaches her knees. The RoyalEST also replaces her standard spear for a ring-post with some loosely hanging blue threads. She gets a metallic shield with lips drawn as well.

Also read: Clash of Clans ClashaMania Scenery: Cost and design explained

Cost

The Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin can be purchased from the in-game shop for real money, and the exact price varies depending on the players' location. However, players in the USA can purchase this skin for 9.99 USD.

Animations of the Clash of Clans RoyalEST skin

Upon the skin being viewed, the RoyalEST dances to Watch Me Shine, the entrance music of Bianca Belair in WWE.

When idle in the village, the RoyalEST casually spins her spear. When tapped, she submerges her spear into the ground and performs a brief dance around it.

She attacks by throwing her spear, which explodes and leaves behind purple glitter. When defeated, she lies on the ground, tangled in her hair.

