Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin has arrived as part of the Snake skin set. This outfit follows the theme of the ongoing Snake Festival event, alongside other costumes like Snake King, Snake Champion, Snake Warden, and Snake Prince. Upon purchasing this skin, players will unlock innovative animations and sound effects that will be triggered during battles and in the home village.

This article further describes the Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin, highlighting its cost, design, and different animations.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin

The price of the Snake Queen skin varies according to the player's geographical region. However, it follows the pricing pattern of other Legendary skins like the Snake King. For instance, players in the United States can acquire this outfit for 9.99 USD, while Indians have to spend 899 INR to obtain it.

Design of the Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin

Side view of the skin (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Queen transforms the Archer Queen into a half-woman half-snake character that resembles the theme of the ongoing Snake Festival event. She wears a blue kimono, which is tied around the waist with a purple and light brown fabric. Instead of legs, her lower body extends into a serpentine tail to justify the skin's title.

Her long black hair is styled and partially tied up with a white and gold pin. Moreover, she has sharp facial features, including a pointed nose, red lips, and piercing blue eyes. The Snake Queen Hero skin also wields a blue umbrella, featuring a serpent and swirling water.

Also read: Clash of Clans Snake Festival event decorations: Snake Shrine, Lucky Cookies, and more

Animations of the Clash of Clans Snake Queen Hero skin

Knock-out animation (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Queen skin introduces a series of unique animations that enhance the Archer Queen’s presence on the battlefield. As she moves through the home village, bubbles rise around her and she even performs an elegant spin with her umbrella when tapped.

During combat, she launches streams of water at her targets, leaving visible impact effects on enemies. When using the Archer Puppet Hero Equipment, she summons mini-Archers, each possessing snake-like lower bodies that match her design.

Upon being knocked out in battle, she kneels on the ground, clutching her umbrella to show remorse. When recovering, she is seen hunched forward on her altar, regaining her strength for the next fight.

