  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin: Cost and design explained

Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin: Cost and design explained

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 05, 2025 15:10 IST
The Sniper Champion has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
The Sniper Champion has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has just released the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin, and it can be purchased from the in-game shop. This cosmetic item changes the appearance of CoC's Royal Champion hero and gives her a more rugged and fiercer look. While the skin changes the visual features of this unit, it does not affect stats, interactions, or other gameplay aspects.

Ad

That said, this article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin.

All you need to know about the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin

The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans is part of the Action Hero skin set, which also includes the Combat Queen and Combat King skins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cost

Players can acquire the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin by purchasing it from the in-game shop. The price for this cosmetic is charged in a player's local currency and varies on their geographical location.

That said, players living in the United States can purchase the Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans for $9.99.

Also read: Clash of Clans Military Scenery: Cost, design, and more

Design

The Sniper Champion wears a blue vest and shorts, paired with military boots with purple soles. She has turquoise hair and a red bandana with white patterns. There is also a battle scar over her left eye that goes from her eyebrow to just above her cheek.

Ad

The Sniper Champion wields a sniper gun, which is used to launch her spear. She also holds a metallic shield with a thunder logo in her left hand.

Also read: Clash of Clans Electro Boots: Cost, abilities, and more

Animations

Sniper Champion attacking in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
Sniper Champion attacking in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

While in the village, the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion periodically kneels on the ground, taking a defensive position. When tapped, the Champion puts her shield on the ground and uses a laser to scope the area.

Ad

On the battlefield, the Sniper Champion uses her gun to fire spears at enemies. When defeated in battle, she lays on the ground while protecting herself with the shield from incoming bullets.

While recovering, she supports herself with the rifle, sits on her shield, and takes a nap.

Check out our other article on Clash of Clans:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी