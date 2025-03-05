Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin: Cost and design explained

Supercell has just released the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin, and it can be purchased from the in-game shop. This cosmetic item changes the appearance of CoC's Royal Champion hero and gives her a more rugged and fiercer look. While the skin changes the visual features of this unit, it does not affect stats, interactions, or other gameplay aspects.
That said, this article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin.
All you need to know about the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans is part of the Action Hero skin set, which also includes the Combat Queen and Combat King skins.
Cost
Players can acquire the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin by purchasing it from the in-game shop. The price for this cosmetic is charged in a player's local currency and varies on their geographical location.
That said, players living in the United States can purchase the Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans for $9.99.
Also read: Clash of Clans Military Scenery: Cost, design, and more
Design
The Sniper Champion wears a blue vest and shorts, paired with military boots with purple soles. She has turquoise hair and a red bandana with white patterns. There is also a battle scar over her left eye that goes from her eyebrow to just above her cheek.
The Sniper Champion wields a sniper gun, which is used to launch her spear. She also holds a metallic shield with a thunder logo in her left hand.
Also read: Clash of Clans Electro Boots: Cost, abilities, and more
Animations
While in the village, the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion periodically kneels on the ground, taking a defensive position. When tapped, the Champion puts her shield on the ground and uses a laser to scope the area.
On the battlefield, the Sniper Champion uses her gun to fire spears at enemies. When defeated in battle, she lays on the ground while protecting herself with the shield from incoming bullets.
While recovering, she supports herself with the rifle, sits on her shield, and takes a nap.
Check out our other article on Clash of Clans:
- Clash of Clans Snake Prince Hero skin: Cost, design, and more
- Clash of Clans Snake Champion Hero skin: Cost, design, and more
- Clash of Clans Hero Equipment updated tier list
- Clash of Clans Super Troop updated tier list
- Is the Clash of Clans Fireball equipment worth it?