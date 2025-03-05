Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin: Cost and design explained

Supercell has just released the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin, and it can be purchased from the in-game shop. This cosmetic item changes the appearance of CoC's Royal Champion hero and gives her a more rugged and fiercer look. While the skin changes the visual features of this unit, it does not affect stats, interactions, or other gameplay aspects.

Ad

That said, this article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin.

All you need to know about the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin

The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans is part of the Action Hero skin set, which also includes the Combat Queen and Combat King skins.

Ad

Trending

Cost

Players can acquire the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion skin by purchasing it from the in-game shop. The price for this cosmetic is charged in a player's local currency and varies on their geographical location.

That said, players living in the United States can purchase the Sniper Champion skin in Clash of Clans for $9.99.

Also read: Clash of Clans Military Scenery: Cost, design, and more

Design

The Sniper Champion wears a blue vest and shorts, paired with military boots with purple soles. She has turquoise hair and a red bandana with white patterns. There is also a battle scar over her left eye that goes from her eyebrow to just above her cheek.

Ad

The Sniper Champion wields a sniper gun, which is used to launch her spear. She also holds a metallic shield with a thunder logo in her left hand.

Also read: Clash of Clans Electro Boots: Cost, abilities, and more

Animations

Sniper Champion attacking in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

While in the village, the Clash of Clans Sniper Champion periodically kneels on the ground, taking a defensive position. When tapped, the Champion puts her shield on the ground and uses a laser to scope the area.

Ad

On the battlefield, the Sniper Champion uses her gun to fire spears at enemies. When defeated in battle, she lays on the ground while protecting herself with the shield from incoming bullets.

While recovering, she supports herself with the rifle, sits on her shield, and takes a nap.

Check out our other article on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback