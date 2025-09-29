Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event guide (Sept-Oct 2025)

The Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event is underway and will run until October 3, 2025. In this event, you can collect up to 20 Chests via the Home Village multiplayer attacks. You will find these Chests hidden in the enemies' base in one of the four highlighted buildings. Either destroy the whole village or take down one of these highlighted buildings to get a chance to acquire a Chest.After you obtain a Chest, smash it open with a hammer; each hit has a chance to uplift its quality from Common to Rare, Epic, or Legendary. As the quality of the Chest increases, so do the rewards you receive from it.Also read: Lava Prince skin: Design and how to getEverything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Treasure Chest eventScheduleThe Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event went live on September 28 and will continue until October 3, 2025.MissionThere's only one mission in the Treasure Chest event: collect up to 20 Chests via multiplayer attacks. Each day, you can collect four Chests via multiplayer attacks; you can visit the multiplayer attack section to check the remaining time before you can obtain the four Treasures of the day.Also read: Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to getHow to find ChestsOnce you are pitted against an enemy in a multiplayer attack, you will see four different Chest icons flashing above enemy buildings. One of these structures contains a Chest, while the other are hoaxes.You can either try to three-star the attack or just take down these buildings to get a Chest in Clash of Clans.How to open ChestsOpening Chests is pretty simple. Once you acquire them, you will immediately be required to smash them with a hammer. Strike the Chest four times to open it; each hit has some probability to uplift its rarity and, therefore, upgrade the quality of rewards you receive from it.Type of rewards you receive from ChestsThe type and quantity of items you receive from Chests vary depending on the Chest's rarity and your Town Hall level. That said, they generally yield Magic Snacks, Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and, if you get lucky, exclusive Hero skins.Also read: 5 best ways to earn Gold Pass for freeMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and moreDark Crown Equipment: Specialties and how to getBest Town Hall 12 attack strategyNoble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats