Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event guide (Sept-Oct 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 29, 2025 12:56 GMT
Make the most of Treasure Hunt event and collect as many Chests as possible (Image via Supercell)
Make the most of Treasure Hunt event and collect as many Chests as possible (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event is underway and will run until October 3, 2025. In this event, you can collect up to 20 Chests via the Home Village multiplayer attacks. You will find these Chests hidden in the enemies' base in one of the four highlighted buildings. Either destroy the whole village or take down one of these highlighted buildings to get a chance to acquire a Chest.

After you obtain a Chest, smash it open with a hammer; each hit has a chance to uplift its quality from Common to Rare, Epic, or Legendary. As the quality of the Chest increases, so do the rewards you receive from it.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event

Schedule

The Clash of Clans Treasure Chest event went live on September 28 and will continue until October 3, 2025.

Mission

There's only one mission in the Treasure Chest event: collect up to 20 Chests via multiplayer attacks. Each day, you can collect four Chests via multiplayer attacks; you can visit the multiplayer attack section to check the remaining time before you can obtain the four Treasures of the day.

How to find Chests

Once you are pitted against an enemy in a multiplayer attack, you will see four different Chest icons flashing above enemy buildings. One of these structures contains a Chest, while the other are hoaxes.

You can either try to three-star the attack or just take down these buildings to get a Chest in Clash of Clans.

How to open Chests

Opening Chests is pretty simple. Once you acquire them, you will immediately be required to smash them with a hammer. Strike the Chest four times to open it; each hit has some probability to uplift its rarity and, therefore, upgrade the quality of rewards you receive from it.

Type of rewards you receive from Chests

The type and quantity of items you receive from Chests vary depending on the Chest's rarity and your Town Hall level. That said, they generally yield Magic Snacks, Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and, if you get lucky, exclusive Hero skins.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

