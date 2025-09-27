  • home icon
  Clash Royale October update (2025): New Evolutions, Lucky Chests, and more

Clash Royale October update (2025): New Evolutions, Lucky Chests, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 27, 2025 12:41 GMT
Brace yourself for the October update (Image via Supercell)
Brace yourself for the October update (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is all set to release the Clash Royale October update next season. It will feature two new Evolutions, Champion cycle rework, Lucky Chests, and daily rewards and game mode switcher changes, bug fixes, as well as the Merge Tactics update. The developer unveiled the update's content via official blogs and YouTube videos. Let's dive in and see what the patch has in store for us.

All content of the Clash Royale October update explored

New Evolutions

Royal Ghost

Royal Ghost Evolution summons two Souldiers who attack when spawned and protect the materializing Royal Ghost's spirit. This card will be available in the Shop from October 17, 2025, at 9 am (UTC+0) onward.

Skeleton Army

Skeleton Army Evolution is commanded by General Gerry, who makes his Skeletons invisible and indestructible while he's alive. When he's defeated, he takes his Skeleton army to his grave.

Lucky Chests

After the update, Lucky Drops will be replaced with Lucky Chests. There will be three types of Luck Chests, depending on the items they offer and the number of spins:

  1. Common Luck Chests: Cards and Gold (three spins).
  2. Magic Lucky Chests: Cards, Gold, Magic items, cosmetics (four spins).
  3. Seasonal Lucky Chests: They change based on the season theme:
  • Haunted Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Skeleton Army and Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (four spins).
  • Phantom Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (four spins).
The Seasonal Lucky Chests function on a guaranteed reward system in which the rewards you receive depend on the number of chests you open in a season.

Champion Cycle rework

With this Champion Cycle rework, you can now have more than one Champion in the Arena at a time. Here's how it works:

  • Champion Cards will cycle the same as any other Card.
  • Only the most recently placed Champion possesses an ability.
  • A crown icon appears above the Champion that has the ability.
  • As each new Champion is placed, ability cooldowns reset.
  • When placing a duplicate, Skeleton King's soul bar resets.
Changes and Improvements

Daily rewards

Every player's daily rewards will be the same, i.e., four Magic Lucky Chests.

Game mode switcher

When a new event starts, you will see a "New Event" label on your game mode Switcher. Training Camp and tournaments will be found via the Switcher.

Bug fixes

  • Prince and other charging troops will no longer immediately attack after their charge is interrupted.
  • When Monk's Pensive Protection ability is active, they will not receive increased damage from Arrows.
  • While Mega Knight is jumping, Evo Goblin Cage will no longer grab him.
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

