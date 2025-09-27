Clash Royale October update (2025): New Evolutions, Lucky Chests, and more

Supercell is all set to release the Clash Royale October update next season. It will feature two new Evolutions, Champion cycle rework, Lucky Chests, and daily rewards and game mode switcher changes, bug fixes, as well as the Merge Tactics update. The developer unveiled the update's content via official blogs and YouTube videos. Let's dive in and see what the patch has in store for us.Also read: 10 rarest emotes in Clash RoyaleAll content of the Clash Royale October update exploredNew EvolutionsRoyal GhostRoyal Ghost Evolution summons two Souldiers who attack when spawned and protect the materializing Royal Ghost's spirit. This card will be available in the Shop from October 17, 2025, at 9 am (UTC+0) onward.Skeleton ArmySkeleton Army Evolution is commanded by General Gerry, who makes his Skeletons invisible and indestructible while he's alive. When he's defeated, he takes his Skeleton army to his grave.Also read: Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and moreLucky ChestsAfter the update, Lucky Drops will be replaced with Lucky Chests. There will be three types of Luck Chests, depending on the items they offer and the number of spins:Common Luck Chests: Cards and Gold (three spins).Magic Lucky Chests: Cards, Gold, Magic items, cosmetics (four spins).Seasonal Lucky Chests: They change based on the season theme:Haunted Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Skeleton Army and Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (four spins).Phantom Lucky Chest (October): Seasonal selection of Cards, Royal Ghost Evolution Shards, and cosmetics (four spins).The Seasonal Lucky Chests function on a guaranteed reward system in which the rewards you receive depend on the number of chests you open in a season.Champion Cycle reworkWith this Champion Cycle rework, you can now have more than one Champion in the Arena at a time. Here's how it works:Champion Cards will cycle the same as any other Card.Only the most recently placed Champion possesses an ability.A crown icon appears above the Champion that has the ability.As each new Champion is placed, ability cooldowns reset.When placing a duplicate, Skeleton King's soul bar resets.Changes and ImprovementsDaily rewardsEvery player's daily rewards will be the same, i.e., four Magic Lucky Chests.Game mode switcherWhen a new event starts, you will see a &quot;New Event&quot; label on your game mode Switcher. Training Camp and tournaments will be found via the Switcher.Bug fixesPrince and other charging troops will no longer immediately attack after their charge is interrupted.When Monk's Pensive Protection ability is active, they will not receive increased damage from Arrows.While Mega Knight is jumping, Evo Goblin Cage will no longer grab him.Also read: Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details exploredMore articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points5 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and moreIs CR worth playing in 2025?