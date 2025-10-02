Clash Royale Royal Ghost Evolution guide

The October season will bring two evolutions in Clash Royale: Skeleton Army and Royal Ghost. The latter won't be featured in Pass Royale, which is why some content creators believe it isn't the main evolution of the season. However, because of its strength, it can very well become the most popular one.Royal Ghost Evolution will arrive on October 17, 2025, in the in-game shop after 9 am (UTC+0). That said, the card's price hasn't been disclosed yet. Read on to learn everything we know about the imminent card so far.Also read: Vines Spell: All details exploredEverything you need to know about Clash Royale Royal Ghost EvolutionSpecialityOnce Royal Ghost materializes, he summons two Souldiers to guard his spirit, dealing damage in the process. When he dies, his Souldiers also go away.Souldiers are a new type of troop spawned only by Royal Ghost. They are sort of a mix of Royal Ghost and Skeleton. These units have the Hit Points of a Skeleton, but deal damage like a Royal Ghost. They go invisible when they are not attacking. Furthermore, when they are summoned, they cause area damage of one Tile.StatsHere are the stats of Royal Ghost Evolution upgraded to Level 11:Area damage: 261Damage per second: 145Hitpoints: 1210Hit Speed: 1.8 secondsTargets: GroundSpeed: FastRange: MeleeSpawn damage: 261Souldiers level: 11How to getThe Royal Ghost Evolution will be released on October 17, 2025, in the in-game shop. Here are some other ways to get Royal Ghost shards:Level Up chestsLive EventsShop OffersLegendary Lucky DropsUsing Wild ShardsSeasonal Lucky ChestsAlso read: 10 rarest emotes in CROther content of the Clash Royale October seasonThe Clash Royale October season brought in the Merge Tactics update and has another one, the October update, in store.Here are the contents of the two patches:October updateNew Evolutions: Royal Ghost and Skeleton ArmyLucky ChestsChampion Cycle reworkChanges and Improvements: Daily rewards, Game mode switcher, and bug fixes.Merge Tactics updateSeasonal resetNew Rulers: Goblin Queen and Elixir LoongNew troops: Skeleton Dragons, Wizard, Electro Giant, Musketeer, Baby Dragon, Electro Wizard, and Witch.New TraitsAlso read: Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and moreMore articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points5 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and moreIs CR worth playing in 2025?