Clash Royale Royal Ghost Evolution guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 02, 2025 08:34 GMT
A new Evolution Card is just around the corner (Image via Supercell)

The October season will bring two evolutions in Clash Royale: Skeleton Army and Royal Ghost. The latter won't be featured in Pass Royale, which is why some content creators believe it isn't the main evolution of the season. However, because of its strength, it can very well become the most popular one.

Royal Ghost Evolution will arrive on October 17, 2025, in the in-game shop after 9 am (UTC+0). That said, the card's price hasn't been disclosed yet. Read on to learn everything we know about the imminent card so far.

Everything you need to know about Clash Royale Royal Ghost Evolution

Speciality

Once Royal Ghost materializes, he summons two Souldiers to guard his spirit, dealing damage in the process. When he dies, his Souldiers also go away.

Souldiers are a new type of troop spawned only by Royal Ghost. They are sort of a mix of Royal Ghost and Skeleton. These units have the Hit Points of a Skeleton, but deal damage like a Royal Ghost. They go invisible when they are not attacking. Furthermore, when they are summoned, they cause area damage of one Tile.

Stats

Here are the stats of Royal Ghost Evolution upgraded to Level 11:

  • Area damage: 261
  • Damage per second: 145
  • Hitpoints: 1210
  • Hit Speed: 1.8 seconds
  • Targets: Ground
  • Speed: Fast
  • Range: Melee
  • Spawn damage: 261
  • Souldiers level: 11

How to get

The Royal Ghost Evolution will be released on October 17, 2025, in the in-game shop. Here are some other ways to get Royal Ghost shards:

  • Level Up chests
  • Live Events
  • Shop Offers
  • Legendary Lucky Drops
  • Using Wild Shards
  • Seasonal Lucky Chests

Other content of the Clash Royale October season

The Clash Royale October season brought in the Merge Tactics update and has another one, the October update, in store.

Here are the contents of the two patches:

October update

  • New Evolutions: Royal Ghost and Skeleton Army
  • Lucky Chests
  • Champion Cycle rework
  • Changes and Improvements: Daily rewards, Game mode switcher, and bug fixes.

Merge Tactics update

  • Seasonal reset
  • New Rulers: Goblin Queen and Elixir Loong
  • New troops: Skeleton Dragons, Wizard, Electro Giant, Musketeer, Baby Dragon, Electro Wizard, and Witch.
  • New Traits

