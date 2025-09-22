  • home icon
Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season: New character, map, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 22, 2025 10:42 GMT
A new season is just around the corner (Image via Garena)
Delta Force mobile will receive an update tomorrow (September 23, 2025), which will introduce a fresh season, War Ablaze. Note that there will be no downtime, and the fresh season will bring in a new Recon Operator, Warfare map, Team Deathmatch mode, Layali Grove Special event, Tide Prison New Boss Warden, new vehicles & weapons, and a seasonal mission system update.

Read on to learn about all the content the Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season will feature.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All content of Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season explored

New operator: Landon Harrison, Codename: Raptor

  • Operator traits: Trace Tracker (Warfare), Trace Tracker (Operations), Wing Cam (Warfare), and Wing Cam (Operations).
  • Gadgets: Silver Wing and EMP Grenade
  • How to unlock: Season Pass tier.

Warfare

New Warfare map added: Fault

The new season will introduce a fresh map called Fault. Once a developing city that now lies in ruins, Fault is a devastated land by meteorological weapons and war, and is soon to be a playground for Delta Force mobile players.

Team Deathmatch mode

Team Deathmatch is a fresh mode to arrive with War Ablaze season. The first team to hit the kill target will be declared the winner in the mode.

Air Superiority mode

Players can fight exclusively in this mode with air vehicles to dominate the skies and support objective captures.

Operations

Layali Grove Special event - Wildfire

A massive wildfire has broken out in Layali Grove, allegedly by the Ahsarah Guard. Your mission is to investigate and find the truth while staying safe.

Tide Prison New Tasks - Ravehunter & Starslayer

Pick your side between Warden & Guards and Raven & Prisoners. Your choice can decide the future of Tide Prison.

New Vehicle & Vehicle Weapon modification

F - 45A Fighter

The F-45A Fighter is a highly agile multi-role fighter jet packed with autocannons, air-to-air missiles, and other weapons.

Additional Assault Helicopter Modification

This is an optional secondary weapon, Wire-Guided Missile.

New Weapons

  • Marlin Lever-action Rifle
  • MK47 Battle Rifle

New Attachments

  • New Sight: 1P-33 2/4x Scope
  • Modular AR Rear Grip, FFC Double Port Muzzle Brake, JAD Underbarrel Laser
  • AS Val Assassin Premium Barrel

System Improvement

  • Cloud key configuration
  • Game Lobby
  • Operator System updates
  • Operator-specific keybinds
  • Return optimization
  • Gunsmith optimization
  • Friends & Squadmate reservations
  • Leaderboard optimization

