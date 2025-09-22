Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season: New character, map, and more

Delta Force mobile will receive an update tomorrow (September 23, 2025), which will introduce a fresh season, War Ablaze. Note that there will be no downtime, and the fresh season will bring in a new Recon Operator, Warfare map, Team Deathmatch mode, Layali Grove Special event, Tide Prison New Boss Warden, new vehicles &amp; weapons, and a seasonal mission system update.Read on to learn about all the content the Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season will feature.Also read: Best DFM names for anime loversAll content of Delta Force mobile War Ablaze season exploredNew operator: Landon Harrison, Codename: RaptorOperator traits: Trace Tracker (Warfare), Trace Tracker (Operations), Wing Cam (Warfare), and Wing Cam (Operations).Gadgets: Silver Wing and EMP GrenadeHow to unlock: Season Pass tier.WarfareNew Warfare map added: FaultThe new season will introduce a fresh map called Fault. Once a developing city that now lies in ruins, Fault is a devastated land by meteorological weapons and war, and is soon to be a playground for Delta Force mobile players.Team Deathmatch modeTeam Deathmatch is a fresh mode to arrive with War Ablaze season. The first team to hit the kill target will be declared the winner in the mode.Air Superiority modePlayers can fight exclusively in this mode with air vehicles to dominate the skies and support objective captures.OperationsLayali Grove Special event - WildfireA massive wildfire has broken out in Layali Grove, allegedly by the Ahsarah Guard. Your mission is to investigate and find the truth while staying safe.Tide Prison New Tasks - Ravehunter &amp; StarslayerPick your side between Warden &amp; Guards and Raven &amp; Prisoners. Your choice can decide the future of Tide Prison.New Vehicle &amp; Vehicle Weapon modificationF - 45A FighterThe F-45A Fighter is a highly agile multi-role fighter jet packed with autocannons, air-to-air missiles, and other weapons.Additional Assault Helicopter ModificationThis is an optional secondary weapon, Wire-Guided Missile.Also read: Best funny names for DFM playersNew WeaponsMarlin Lever-action RifleMK47 Battle RifleNew AttachmentsNew Sight: 1P-33 2/4x ScopeModular AR Rear Grip, FFC Double Port Muzzle Brake, JAD Underbarrel LaserAS Val Assassin Premium BarrelSystem ImprovementCloud key configurationGame LobbyOperator System updatesOperator-specific keybindsReturn optimizationGunsmith optimizationFriends &amp; Squadmate reservationsLeaderboard optimizationAlso read: Tempest in DFM: All abilities exploredMore articles related to Delta Force Mobile by Sportskeeda:Black Hawk Down campaign: Everything you need to knowCan you play DFM on multiple devices?Does DFM have a campaign mode?Is DFM free-to-play?Is DFM cross-platform?