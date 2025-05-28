How to earn tokens for the Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go

The Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go has arrived, offering players a chance to earn resources such as Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. Apart from standard rewards, the event-exclusive Darth Vader token is up for grabs as well. Since it is a Partners event, players can team up with four other tycoons to maximize their chances of winning.

To progress in the event, tycoons have to collect Jedi Partners tokens and spin the event wheel to build various milestones. With that in mind, this article explains how players can collect tokens for the Jedi Partners event.

Guide for collecting tokens for the Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go

The Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go went live on May 27, 2025, and it will be available till June 1, 2025. Therefore, you have five days to participate in the event and unlock all the rewards.

Here is how you can collect tokens for the Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go:

1) Daily tournaments

Daily tournaments are the primary source of Partner tokens in Monopoly Go. These events usually last one or two days and can reward you with several thousand tokens. To progress in daily events, collect five event points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames.

2) Banner events

Banner events are similar to Daily Tournaments, except they run for at least a couple of days. To progress through them, you need to land on Utility, Tax, or Change tiles.

3) Partner gift

In the Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go, if your friend lands on the Partner Gift segment on the event wheel, they can send you a few free tokens.

4) Free Gift from the in-game shop

The Monopoly Go shop gives a random resource as a gift every eight hours. During the Jedi Partners event, you can expect the shop to reward tokens a few times, so be sure to check it regularly.

5) Quick Wins

In Monopoly Go, Quick Wins is a set of daily challenges that you can complete to collect rewards. During the Jedi Partners event, a few tasks that reward event tokens upon completion should appear, so keep an eye out for them.

6) On the Monopoly Go board

While the event is running, a few Jedi Partner tokens will spawn randomly on tiles. You can land on these tiles to collect the tokens. Additionally, you can use the roll multiplier before landing on such tiles to acquire a greater number of tokens.

