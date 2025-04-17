How to get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans

You can get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans via a poll that assesses gamers' views on who will win the upcoming matches in WWE WrestleMania. This tournament will take place on April 19, 2025, and for each correct prediction, you can win extra rewards such as Treasure Chests.

Read on to learn how to cast your vote and win free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans.

Get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans

The ongoing Clashamania is a first-of-its-kind season in Clash of Clans, framed for COC enthusiasts as well as WWE fans. Consequently, you can see various Hero Skins offered in-game that are themed around different WWE icons.

These cosmetics include Darkness Warden (based on Undertaker), Brutality Queen (based on Rhea Ripley), The Royalest (based on Bianca Belair), King Cody (based on Cody Rhodes), and Prince Mysterio (based on Rey Mysterio).

Adding to the festivities, Supercell is assessing views on who will be the winners at WrestleMania 41. You can cast your votes in these polls and win Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans.

Here's how you can cast your vote in the polls:

Step 1: Click on the notification icon situated right next to the Shop button.

Click on the notification icon situated right next to the button. Step 2: Head to the News section.

Head to the section. Step 3: Look for the notification with the headline: It's Time to Vote!

Look for the notification with the headline: Step 4: Tap on the Vote Now icon.

Tap on the icon. Step 5: Tap on the Submit button after you cast your votes.

What are the specialities of Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans?

Chests

There are four types of Chests in Clash of Clans: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The first type yields regular items, while the last yields the rarest commodities, such as Hero Skins and Equipment.

Opening Chests requires you to tap on them four times. Each tap has some probability of leveling up its rarity, determining the type of item you receive, such as Magic Snacks, Resources, Magic Items, Ores, Decorations, Clan House parts, Hero skins, and COC Hero Equipment.

Magic Snacks

Magic Snacks are won only at Town Hall 3 via Common Chests. When won, they are transferred to your Temporary Storage. However, they expire in 24 hours if not used.

Magic Snacks include Builder Bite, Study Soup, Power Pancakes, Clan Castle Cake, and Mighty Morsel. Each triggers a unique advantageous spell for a certain duration, such as boosted troop levels or builder speed.

