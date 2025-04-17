  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans

How to get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:13 IST
Grab these magic items for free now! (Image via Supercell)
Grab these magic items for free now! (Image via Supercell)

You can get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans via a poll that assesses gamers' views on who will win the upcoming matches in WWE WrestleMania. This tournament will take place on April 19, 2025, and for each correct prediction, you can win extra rewards such as Treasure Chests.

Ad

Read on to learn how to cast your vote and win free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans.

Get free Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The ongoing Clashamania is a first-of-its-kind season in Clash of Clans, framed for COC enthusiasts as well as WWE fans. Consequently, you can see various Hero Skins offered in-game that are themed around different WWE icons.

These cosmetics include Darkness Warden (based on Undertaker), Brutality Queen (based on Rhea Ripley), The Royalest (based on Bianca Belair), King Cody (based on Cody Rhodes), and Prince Mysterio (based on Rey Mysterio).

Adding to the festivities, Supercell is assessing views on who will be the winners at WrestleMania 41. You can cast your votes in these polls and win Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans.

Ad

Here's how you can cast your vote in the polls:

  • Step 1: Click on the notification icon situated right next to the Shop button.
  • Step 2: Head to the News section.
  • Step 3: Look for the notification with the headline: It's Time to Vote!
  • Step 4: Tap on the Vote Now icon.
  • Step 5: Tap on the Submit button after you cast your votes.

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Rush event: All details explored

What are the specialities of Chests and Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans?

Ad

Chests

There are four types of Chests in Clash of Clans: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The first type yields regular items, while the last yields the rarest commodities, such as Hero Skins and Equipment.

Opening Chests requires you to tap on them four times. Each tap has some probability of leveling up its rarity, determining the type of item you receive, such as Magic Snacks, Resources, Magic Items, Ores, Decorations, Clan House parts, Hero skins, and COC Hero Equipment.

Ad

Magic Snacks

Magic Snacks are won only at Town Hall 3 via Common Chests. When won, they are transferred to your Temporary Storage. However, they expire in 24 hours if not used.

Magic Snacks include Builder Bite, Study Soup, Power Pancakes, Clan Castle Cake, and Mighty Morsel. Each triggers a unique advantageous spell for a certain duration, such as boosted troop levels or builder speed.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 600 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications