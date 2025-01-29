How to get Narwhal Shield and Walrus Token in Monopoly Go

The Narwhal Shield and Walrus Token in Monopoly Go are two new collectibles, set to arrive as rewards in the upcoming Tundra Treasures dig event. To get them, tycoons must advance in the progression-based reward track featured in the event and reach certain milestones. Since these tokens are tied to the event, players will only have till the duration of the event to get these exclusive collectibles.

This article highlights how players can unlock the Narwhal Shield and Walrun Token in Monopoly Go.

Unlock the Narwhal Shield and Walrus Token in Monopoly Go

Narwhal Shield and Walrus Token in Monopoly Go are cosmetic items that do not affect the gameplay. Let's take a look at how players can acquire these items.

How to get Narwhal Shield in Monopoly Go

Narwhal Shield in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Narwhal Shield is a cosmetic for the guard that appears during the Shutdown minigame. To unlock it, players must follow these steps:

Step 1 : Play the upcoming Tundra Treasures event.

: Play the upcoming Tundra Treasures event. Step 2: Collect enough event points to reach milestone level 10, which contains the Narwhal Shield.

Collect enough event points to reach milestone level 10, which contains the Narwhal Shield. Step 3: Claim the shield.

After unlocking, players can access the Shield from the Shield section in My Showroom.

How to get Walrus Token in Monopoly Go

Walrus Token in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Walrus Token is a movable piece that shows the player's position on the board. To acquire it, players must complete the following steps:

Step 1: Participate and progress in the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures event.

Participate and progress in the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures event. Step 2: Reach milestone 17 of the event rewards.

Reach milestone 17 of the event rewards. Step 3: Claim the Walrus Token in Monopoly Go.

The Walrus Token can be applied by visiting the Tokens section in My Showroom.

Other rewards of the Tundra Treasures event

The Tundra Treasures event offers the following resources aside from Narwhal Shield and Walrus Token as rewards in Monopoly Go:

1x Two-Star Sticker Pack

2x Three-Star Sticker Packs for the Artful Tales Album

1x Four-Star Sticker Pack

30 Tokens for the Tundra Treasures event.

5475 Dice Rolls

Cash Rewards

Swap Pack

