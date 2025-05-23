How to sign up for Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race and Inferno Crush events

Supercell has announced the Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race, putting players' trophy-pushing skills to the test. However, in addition to the trophy-pushing race, Clash Champs has brought another event this time — Inferno Crush. So, whether you nail at garnering Trophies from multiplayer attacks or love crushing enemies' Inferno Towers, this is your time to shine.

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race and Inferno Crush event.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race and Inferno Crush events

Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race

Push your Trophy Count now! (Image via Supercell)

Schedule

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race will kick off on May 26, 2025, at 15:00 (UTC+0) and end on June 11, 2025, at 15:00 (UTC+0). The registration process for this event has already gone live.

How to play

During this time frame, players at Town Hall 10 must collect as many Trophies as possible. Note that you must have at least 2000 Trophies before the event begins to be eligible to participate.

How to sign up

Here's how you can register:

Step 1: Visit the Clash Champs' official website.

Step 2: Log in or create an account if you don't have one.

Step 3: Enter your account's Player Tag.

Step 4: Finish the verification process by entering your API token.

Prizes

1st Place: Gold Pass, Scenery, Skin, 3000 Champ Bucks, and Pro Base Pack.

2nd Place: Gold Pass, Skin, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack.

3rd Place: Gold Pass, 750 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack.

If a Golden Egg appears next to your name on the leaderboard, you will be rewarded with a special prize.

Clash of Clans Inferno Crush

Crush as many Inferno Towers as possible in this event! (Image via Supercell)

Schedule

Inferno Crush will begin on May 26, 2025, at 15:00 (UTC+0) and last until June 4, 2025, at 15:00 (UTC+0).

How to play

Players who destroy the most Inferno Towers by the end of this event will be declared the champions.

How to sign up

The registration process for Inferno Crush is the same as the Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race.

Prizes

1st Place: Gold Pass, Scenery, Skin, 3000 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack.

2nd Place: Gold Pass, Skin, 1500 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack.

3rd Place: Gold Pass, 750 Champ Bucks, Pro Base Pack.

If a Golden Egg appears next to your name on the leaderboard, you will be rewarded with a special prize.

That covers everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Trophy Race and Inferno Crush event.

