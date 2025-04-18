How to unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card for free

Nuverse has recently released the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, which can be unlocked for free by playing High Voltage. It is a temporary game mode that incentivizes fast-paced matches in three-turn battles. Apart from Toxie Doxie, players can also acquire up to 1500 Credits, the Black Bolt card, and other in-game items.

Ad

This article further explains the details of the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie and how players can unlock it.

Unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card from High Voltage

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To unlock the Toxie Doxie card, collect 12,000 Volts from the High Voltage game mode. Volts can be earned by winning event matches and completing featured missions.

The High Voltage game mode returned on April 17, 2025, and will be available till April 24, 2025. A complete list of all the rewards being offered, including the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, is as follows:

200 Volts: 500 Credits

500 Credits 2,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Avatar

Toxie Doxie Avatar 3,500 Volts: 1 Neon Nights Border

1 Neon Nights Border 5,000 Volts : 1,000 Credits

: 1,000 Credits 10,000 Volts: Black Bolt Grafit Studio Variant

Black Bolt Grafit Studio Variant 12,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Base Card

Ad

The event missions refresh every eight hours and can be refilled using Gold.

Also read: 5 best High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap

Banned High Voltage cards

Notably, certain cards are banned from High Voltage as they tend to slow down the matches. The list of such cards is given below:

Magik

Galactus

Black Widow

Alioth

Gambit

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks

More on Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card

The Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card costs 2 Energy to deploy. Its stats are as follows:

Ad

Cost: 2

2 Power: 1

1 Ability (On Reveal): Give 2 cards in your hand +2 Power. You can’t play them next turn.

Since the Toxie Doxie card has low power, players have to utilize its ability to get some value. Some good pairs for this card are:

Wong (Cost: 4, Power: 2): Player's On Reveal abilities happen twice.

(Cost: 4, Power: 2): Player's On Reveal abilities happen twice. Jeff (Cost: 2, Power: 3): You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

(Cost: 2, Power: 3): You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location. The Living Tribunal (Cost: 6, Power: 9): Split the player's total Power evenly among all locations.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More