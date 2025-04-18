How to unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card for free

Nuverse has recently released the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, which can be unlocked for free by playing High Voltage. It is a temporary game mode that incentivizes fast-paced matches in three-turn battles. Apart from Toxie Doxie, players can also acquire up to 1500 Credits, the Black Bolt card, and other in-game items.
This article further explains the details of the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie and how players can unlock it.
Unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card from High Voltage
To unlock the Toxie Doxie card, collect 12,000 Volts from the High Voltage game mode. Volts can be earned by winning event matches and completing featured missions.
The High Voltage game mode returned on April 17, 2025, and will be available till April 24, 2025. A complete list of all the rewards being offered, including the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, is as follows:
- 200 Volts: 500 Credits
- 2,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Avatar
- 3,500 Volts: 1 Neon Nights Border
- 5,000 Volts: 1,000 Credits
- 10,000 Volts: Black Bolt Grafit Studio Variant
- 12,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Base Card
The event missions refresh every eight hours and can be refilled using Gold.
Banned High Voltage cards
Notably, certain cards are banned from High Voltage as they tend to slow down the matches. The list of such cards is given below:
- Magik
- Galactus
- Black Widow
- Alioth
- Gambit
More on Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card
The Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card costs 2 Energy to deploy. Its stats are as follows:
- Cost: 2
- Power: 1
- Ability (On Reveal): Give 2 cards in your hand +2 Power. You can’t play them next turn.
Since the Toxie Doxie card has low power, players have to utilize its ability to get some value. Some good pairs for this card are:
- Wong (Cost: 4, Power: 2): Player's On Reveal abilities happen twice.
- Jeff (Cost: 2, Power: 3): You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.
- The Living Tribunal (Cost: 6, Power: 9): Split the player's total Power evenly among all locations.
