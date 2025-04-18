  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card for free

How to unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card for free

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 21:46 IST
The Toxie Doxie card has arrived in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
The Toxie Doxie card has arrived in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Nuverse has recently released the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, which can be unlocked for free by playing High Voltage. It is a temporary game mode that incentivizes fast-paced matches in three-turn battles. Apart from Toxie Doxie, players can also acquire up to 1500 Credits, the Black Bolt card, and other in-game items.

Ad

This article further explains the details of the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie and how players can unlock it.

Unlock the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card from High Voltage

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To unlock the Toxie Doxie card, collect 12,000 Volts from the High Voltage game mode. Volts can be earned by winning event matches and completing featured missions.

The High Voltage game mode returned on April 17, 2025, and will be available till April 24, 2025. A complete list of all the rewards being offered, including the Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card, is as follows:

  • 200 Volts: 500 Credits
  • 2,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Avatar
  • 3,500 Volts: 1 Neon Nights Border
  • 5,000 Volts: 1,000 Credits
  • 10,000 Volts: Black Bolt Grafit Studio Variant
  • 12,000 Volts: Toxie Doxie Base Card
Ad

The event missions refresh every eight hours and can be refilled using Gold.

Also read: 5 best High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap

Banned High Voltage cards

Notably, certain cards are banned from High Voltage as they tend to slow down the matches. The list of such cards is given below:

  • Magik
  • Galactus
  • Black Widow
  • Alioth
  • Gambit

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks

More on Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card

The Marvel Snap Toxie Doxie card costs 2 Energy to deploy. Its stats are as follows:

Ad
  • Cost: 2
  • Power: 1
  • Ability (On Reveal): Give 2 cards in your hand +2 Power. You can’t play them next turn.

Since the Toxie Doxie card has low power, players have to utilize its ability to get some value. Some good pairs for this card are:

  • Wong (Cost: 4, Power: 2): Player's On Reveal abilities happen twice.
  • Jeff (Cost: 2, Power: 3): You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.
  • The Living Tribunal (Cost: 6, Power: 9): Split the player's total Power evenly among all locations.
Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications