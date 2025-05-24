  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token

How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 24, 2025 19:07 IST
The Boba Fett Token has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Boba Fett Token has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Continuing the Star Wars theme for May 2025, Scopely has released the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token. Designed to resemble Star Wars' famous bounty hunter, this token can be unlocked from the ongoing Jawa Treasures event. Apart from the token, the event can help players stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs.

Ad

Here's how you can unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token for free.

Steps to unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token

Play the Jawa Treasures event to unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token (Image via Scopely)
Play the Jawa Treasures event to unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token (Image via Scopely)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Notably, Board Tokens and Shield Skins are purely cosmetic in Monopoly Go; these do not affect the gameplay in any way. However, these are usually event-exclusive and can be great additions to a collection.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To acquire the Boba Fett token in Monopoly Go, complete these steps:

  • Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025, and participate in the Jawa Treasures event.
  • Step 2: Play the event till you beat Level 18, which rewards the Boba Fett Board token.
  • Step 3: Claim the newly rewarded token.

Since the token is attached to the Jawa Treasures event, you will not be able to unlock it once it ends. So, tycoons aiming to unlock the Boba Fett token should complete the event soon.

Ad

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to use the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token

Once unlocked, the Boba Fett token can be used to show your position on the Monopoly Board. Here's how you can apply it from the My Showroom tab:

  • Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
  • Step 3: Open the Tokens section to find the Boba Fett token, and apply it.
Ad

Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO

You can also quick-equip the token when it unlocks by tapping on the Equip button. Also, you can later swap the token or the shield by visiting the My Showroom in Monopoly Go.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications