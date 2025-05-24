How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token

Continuing the Star Wars theme for May 2025, Scopely has released the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token. Designed to resemble Star Wars' famous bounty hunter, this token can be unlocked from the ongoing Jawa Treasures event. Apart from the token, the event can help players stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs.
Here's how you can unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token for free.
Steps to unlock the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token
Notably, Board Tokens and Shield Skins are purely cosmetic in Monopoly Go; these do not affect the gameplay in any way. However, these are usually event-exclusive and can be great additions to a collection.
To acquire the Boba Fett token in Monopoly Go, complete these steps:
- Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025, and participate in the Jawa Treasures event.
- Step 2: Play the event till you beat Level 18, which rewards the Boba Fett Board token.
- Step 3: Claim the newly rewarded token.
Since the token is attached to the Jawa Treasures event, you will not be able to unlock it once it ends. So, tycoons aiming to unlock the Boba Fett token should complete the event soon.
How to use the Monopoly Go Boba Fett token
Once unlocked, the Boba Fett token can be used to show your position on the Monopoly Board. Here's how you can apply it from the My Showroom tab:
- Step 1: Open the Player Profile by tapping on the button at the top-right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
- Step 3: Open the Tokens section to find the Boba Fett token, and apply it.
You can also quick-equip the token when it unlocks by tapping on the Equip button. Also, you can later swap the token or the shield by visiting the My Showroom in Monopoly Go.
