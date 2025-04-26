  • home icon
  How to win Viewers Rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

How to win Viewers Rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:15 IST
Predict the winner and win these rewards (Image via Supercell)
Predict the winner and win these rewards (Image via Supercell)

The much-anticipated Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals are just around the corner. Teams from all over the world participate in this tournament and fight for a share of its massive prize pool. Viewers can also win rewards by simply tuning in to watch this event. These bonuses include in-game items that can help them develop their Home Village.

Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals and how you can win them.

How to win Viewer Rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

Below is a step-by-step guide to earning rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals:

  • Step 1: Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website via your COC account.
  • Step 2: Visit the Clash of Clans Event Site.
  • Step 3: You will see two icons on the interface: Day 1 and Day 2. Click on the Predict Now button accordingly.
  • Step 4: Choose the team you think can win the round.
  • Step 5: Tap on the Submit button.
The following are the rewards offered in the April Monthly Finals. Note that players will receive them based on the number of correct predictions:

  • 500K Gold
  • 500K Elixir
  • 500 Shiny Ore
  • 25 Glowy Ore
  • 5 Starry Ore
  • 50K Builder Gold
  • 50K Builder Elixir
  • 10K Dark Elixir
  • 1K Shiny Ore
  • 50K Glowy Ore
  • 10 Starry Ore

Things you should know about the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

Important information

  • The April 2025 Monthly Finals will be held on April 26 and April 27 at 16:00 (UTC+0).
  • The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with eight teams
  • The team that wins the Grand Final will receive the first Golden Ticket of 2025.
  • The runner-ups will earn Leaderboard Points.

Where to watch

You can watch the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals live on the COC Event Site. You can also play #ClashWorlds trivia on this website and earn rewards. Do note that you can watch the tournament's broadcast in eight different languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Japanese.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

