How to win Viewers Rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

The much-anticipated Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals are just around the corner. Teams from all over the world participate in this tournament and fight for a share of its massive prize pool. Viewers can also win rewards by simply tuning in to watch this event. These bonuses include in-game items that can help them develop their Home Village.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals and how you can win them.

Also read: Clash of Clans Pets: All Pets and their roles explored

How to win Viewer Rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Below is a step-by-step guide to earning rewards in the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals:

Step 1: Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website via your COC account.

Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website via your COC account. Step 2: Visit the Clash of Clans Event Site.

Visit the Clash of Clans Event Site. Step 3: You will see two icons on the interface: Day 1 and Day 2. Click on the Predict Now button accordingly.

You will see two icons on the interface: Day 1 and Day 2. Click on the button accordingly. Step 4: Choose the team you think can win the round.

Choose the team you think can win the round. Step 5: Tap on the Submit button.

Ad

Also read: How to play Clan Games in Clash of Clans

The following are the rewards offered in the April Monthly Finals. Note that players will receive them based on the number of correct predictions:

500K Gold

500K Elixir

500 Shiny Ore

25 Glowy Ore

5 Starry Ore

50K Builder Gold

50K Builder Elixir

10K Dark Elixir

1K Shiny Ore

50K Glowy Ore

10 Starry Ore

Also read: How do League Levels work in Clash of Clans? Pros and cons explained

Ad

Things you should know about the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals

Expand Tweet

Ad

Important information

The April 2025 Monthly Finals will be held on April 26 and April 27 at 16:00 (UTC+0).

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with eight teams

The team that wins the Grand Final will receive the first Golden Ticket of 2025.

The runner-ups will earn Leaderboard Points.

Where to watch

You can watch the Clash of Clans April 2025 Monthly Finals live on the COC Event Site. You can also play #ClashWorlds trivia on this website and earn rewards. Do note that you can watch the tournament's broadcast in eight different languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Japanese.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialities explained

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More