Supercell recently released the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass, which will be available for two weeks. This progression-based reward track grants resources like XP and Merch Tokens for collecting Chaos Shards from PVE battles. To access the Pass, tap on the purple icon at the top-left corner of the screen.
This article further highlights details of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass.
mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass: All you need to know
Duration
The No Strings Attached Pass arrived on April 29, 2025, and will be available till May 13, 2025. Players have 14 days to collect enough shards to complete the reward track.
Rewards
The mo.co No Strings Attached is a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting Chaos Shards from in-game battles. The complete list of rewards with Shards required is listed below:
- 5 Chaos Shards: Munch Nothing Matters Dark Epic Outfit (Premium)
- 10 Chaos Shards: Chaos Core
- 15 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 20 Chaos Shards: 8 Tokens
- 25 Chaos Shards: milo Bruised Purple Epic Outfit (Premium)
- 30 Chaos Shards: Chaos Core
- 35 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 40 Chaos Shards: 8 Tokens
- 45 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 50 Chaos Shards: The Yoga Float Epic Emote (Premium)
- 55 Chaos Shards: Chaos Core
- 60 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 65 Chaos Shards: 8 Tokens
- 70 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 75 Chaos Shards: milo Bruised Purple Epic Hat (Premium)
- 80 Chaos Shards: Chaos Core
- 85 Chaos Shards: 2000 EXP
- 90 Chaos Shards: 8 Tokens
- 95 Chaos Shards: Chaos Core
- 100 Chaos Shards: milo Bruised Purple Epic Hat (Premium)
While most items of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass are free, cosmetics can only be claimed if the player has purchased the premium version of the Pass.
mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass cost
The price of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass is charged in local currency and varies according to the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase the card for $9.99.
