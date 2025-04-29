Supercell recently released the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass, which will be available for two weeks. This progression-based reward track grants resources like XP and Merch Tokens for collecting Chaos Shards from PVE battles. To access the Pass, tap on the purple icon at the top-left corner of the screen.

Ad

This article further highlights details of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass.

mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duration

The No Strings Attached Pass arrived on April 29, 2025, and will be available till May 13, 2025. Players have 14 days to collect enough shards to complete the reward track.

Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.co

Rewards

The mo.co No Strings Attached is a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting Chaos Shards from in-game battles. The complete list of rewards with Shards required is listed below:

5 Chaos Shards : Munch Nothing Matters Dark Epic Outfit (Premium)

: Munch Nothing Matters Dark Epic Outfit (Premium) 10 Chaos Shards : Chaos Core

: Chaos Core 15 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 20 Chaos Shards : 8 Tokens

: 8 Tokens 25 Chaos Shards : milo Bruised Purple Epic Outfit (Premium)

: milo Bruised Purple Epic Outfit (Premium) 30 Chaos Shards : Chaos Core

: Chaos Core 35 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 40 Chaos Shards : 8 Tokens

: 8 Tokens 45 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 50 Chaos Shards : The Yoga Float Epic Emote (Premium)

: The Yoga Float Epic Emote (Premium) 55 Chaos Shards : Chaos Core

: Chaos Core 60 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 65 Chaos Shards : 8 Tokens

: 8 Tokens 70 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 75 Chaos Shards : milo Bruised Purple Epic Hat (Premium)

: milo Bruised Purple Epic Hat (Premium) 80 Chaos Shards : Chaos Core

: Chaos Core 85 Chaos Shards : 2000 EXP

: 2000 EXP 90 Chaos Shards : 8 Tokens

: 8 Tokens 95 Chaos Shards : Chaos Core

: Chaos Core 100 Chaos Shards: milo Bruised Purple Epic Hat (Premium)

Ad

While most items of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass are free, cosmetics can only be claimed if the player has purchased the premium version of the Pass.

Also read: How to earn Merch Tokens in mo.co

mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass cost

The price of the mo.co No Strings Attached Shard Pass is charged in local currency and varies according to the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase the card for $9.99.

Ad

Check out our other articles on mo.co:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More