mo.co Single Strike event: Rewards and how to play

The mo.co Single Strike event has arrived, and it can be accessed from the title's events tab. It is a PVP event, where 10 hunters equip the same gear and fight to progress their belt levels and win event tokens. The Single Strike event is set to run for two days and grants mo.gold, an exclusive player tag, and other in-game resources as completion rewards.

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the mo.co Single Strike event.

mo.co Single Strike event: Everything you need to know

The details of the Single Strike event in mo.co are as follows:

Duration

The mo.co Single Strike event arrived on April 16, and will be available till April 17, 2025. Therefore, players have two days to play the event and earn rewards.

How to play the mo.co Single Strike event

You can access the Single Strike event by tapping on the Orange belt icon on the right side of the screen. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Select the Single Strike tab

Select the Single Strike tab Step 2: Open the events tab and select a location; there is only one option.

Open the events tab and select a location; there is only one option. Step 3: Tap 'Battle' to start matchmaking.

In the event, you are placed on a battlefield against other players. Here, you have to defeat enemies and collect the dropped orbs to earn points. Do note that all participants in the match are eliminated with a single strike.

Additionally, all players will be equipped with the same gear:

Monster Slugger

Boombox

Insane Damage Smart Ring

Insane Dash Ring

Also read: How to level up fast in mo.co

Rewards

In the Single Strike event, players can advance their Belt Level by winning and securing high ranks in matches. Completing each Level grants 10 event tokens that are used for advancing through a progression-based reward track. The rewards are as follows:

10 Tokens: 5000 XP

5000 XP 20 Tokens: 5000 XP

5000 XP 30 Tokens: 5 mo.gold

5 mo.gold 40 Tokens: NPC Tag

As opposed to other mo.co events, Single Strike does not feature a premium rewards pass. Additionally, the event does not reward any cosmetics, apart from the event-exclusive NPC Name-tag.

