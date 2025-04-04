mo.co Slugfest event: Rewards and how to play

The mo.co Slugfest event is underway, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can battle in the temporary game mode to stock up on resources like Merch Tokens and mo.gold (the premium in-game currency), which are acquired by advancing through a progress-based reward track. The Slugfest is a PVP event where players compete against each other while using the Monster Slugger weapon.

Ad

This article highlights the rewards and other details of the mo.co Slugfest event.

Details of the mo.co Slugfest event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duration

The mo.co Slugfest event went live on April 4, 2025, and will be available till April 8, 2025, meaning gamers have exactly four days to play the event.

Details

In the Slugfest event battles, all participants are given the same gear and stats with the Monster Slugger weapon. Players eliminate each other to earn points, which later determine their ranking. Their belt levels then progress based on these ranks.

Each belt level requires 10 points, and the points granted for each rank are:

Ad

Rank 1: 7 Points

7 Points Rank 2: 6 Points

6 Points Rank 3: 5 Points

5 Points Rank 4: 4 Points

4 Points Rank 5: 3 Points

3 Points Rank 6: 2 Points

2 Points Rank 7: 1 Point

1 Point Rank 8: 0 Points

Also read: mo.co weapons tier list for March 2025

Rewards

Players are rewarded 10 Merch Tokens for completing each belt. These are used to advance through a progression-based reward track offering the following items:

10 tokens: M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate Hat (Premium)

20 tokens: 5000 XP

30 tokens: 10 tokens: M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate Outfit (Premium)

40 tokens: 5000 XP

50 Tokens: 5 mo.gold

60 tokens: 5000 XP

70 tokens: 5 mo.gold

80 tokens: Button Masher Title

Ad

Note that the cosmetics from the M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate set will be available for those with the premium event pass, which costs $4.99 in the US.

Also read: Dojo in mo.co: Best builds and strategies

How to play the Slugfest event in mo.co

Players can check their gear for Slugfest battles (Image via Supercell)

To play the mo.co Slugfest event, follow the steps given below:

Ad

Step 1: Tap on the orange icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Tap on the orange icon at the top left corner of the screen. Step 2: Select "EVENTS".

Select "EVENTS". Step 3: Pick one of the "Slugfest - Solo" or "Slugfest - Duo" options.

Pick one of the "Slugfest - Solo" or "Slugfest - Duo" options. Step 4: Select "BATTLE".

Players can earn event tokens from Solo and Duo Slugfests.

Check out our other articles on mo.co:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More