mo.co Slugfest event: Rewards and how to play

The mo.co Slugfest event is underway, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can battle in the temporary game mode to stock up on resources like Merch Tokens and mo.gold (the premium in-game currency), which are acquired by advancing through a progress-based reward track. The Slugfest is a PVP event where players compete against each other while using the Monster Slugger weapon.
This article highlights the rewards and other details of the mo.co Slugfest event.
Details of the mo.co Slugfest event
Duration
The mo.co Slugfest event went live on April 4, 2025, and will be available till April 8, 2025, meaning gamers have exactly four days to play the event.
Details
In the Slugfest event battles, all participants are given the same gear and stats with the Monster Slugger weapon. Players eliminate each other to earn points, which later determine their ranking. Their belt levels then progress based on these ranks.
Each belt level requires 10 points, and the points granted for each rank are:
- Rank 1: 7 Points
- Rank 2: 6 Points
- Rank 3: 5 Points
- Rank 4: 4 Points
- Rank 5: 3 Points
- Rank 6: 2 Points
- Rank 7: 1 Point
- Rank 8: 0 Points
Rewards
Players are rewarded 10 Merch Tokens for completing each belt. These are used to advance through a progression-based reward track offering the following items:
- 10 tokens: M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate Hat (Premium)
- 20 tokens: 5000 XP
- 30 tokens: 10 tokens: M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate Outfit (Premium)
- 40 tokens: 5000 XP
- 50 Tokens: 5 mo.gold
- 60 tokens: 5000 XP
- 70 tokens: 5 mo.gold
- 80 tokens: Button Masher Title
Note that the cosmetics from the M'lady McCrinkle-Cotton Candy Corrugate set will be available for those with the premium event pass, which costs $4.99 in the US.
How to play the Slugfest event in mo.co
To play the mo.co Slugfest event, follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Tap on the orange icon at the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select "EVENTS".
- Step 3: Pick one of the "Slugfest - Solo" or "Slugfest - Duo" options.
- Step 4: Select "BATTLE".
Players can earn event tokens from Solo and Duo Slugfests.
