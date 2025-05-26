  • home icon
Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 26, 2025 12:48 IST
Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event offers many rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event offers many rewards (Image via Scopely)

Following the success of the previous stint in early May, Scopely recently reintroduced the Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event. The moniker indicates the event's theme of eerie festivities around the world. Hutt Feast has made a comeback as a solo banner event and runs alongside the Jawa Treasures Dig event. It also offers abundant rewards, which will boost your digital Monopoly gaming experience.

The re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event is currently live as a pickup/banner event and will be live until 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025.

How can you play the reintroduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event?

The Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and Cosmic Carnival. It offers abundant rewards that can be obtained by getting points (indicated by Feast Bowls).

In this event, you must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles — Go, In Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail — to accumulate Feast Bowls. Landing on any of the four mentioned tiles will provide you with four Feast Bowls. These Feast Bowls will enable you to reach different milestones and obtain the corresponding rewards.

However, while aiming for the corner titles, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the Hutt Feast event. Through this, you can unlock the solo daily tournament and earn rewards from that tournament.

Also read: Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event: All rewards and how to play.

All milestone rewards in the re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event

The returning Hutt Feast event has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can acquire 18,205 free dice rolls and 199 tokens for the Jawa Treasures Dig Event from the milestones. You can also get a lot of cash rewards, which will help you in other events.

Land on corner tiles to earn Feast Bowls in Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event (Image via Scopely)
Land on corner tiles to earn Feast Bowls in Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the rewards for the Hutt Feast solo banner event:

Hutt Feast Milestones

Points Required

Hutt Feast Rewards

1

Five

Three Dig Event Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

Four Dig Event Tokens

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

Four Dig Event Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

Seven Dig Event Tokens

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

Eight Dig Event Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

685

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

10 Dig Event Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

10 Dig Event Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

10 Dig Event Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

18 Dig Event Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

20 Dig Event Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

22 Dig Event Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Color Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

25 Dig Event Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

25 Dig Event Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist for 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

28 Dig Event Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

All the milestone rewards can be obtained many times. You can use the dice roll multipliers option to your advantage and quickly reach the milestones. However, you must refrain from overspending on dice rolls that are hard to obtain.

While you play the Hutt Feast, you can also play other live events in Monopoly Go to accumulate additional rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
