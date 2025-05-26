Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of the previous stint in early May, Scopely recently reintroduced the Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event. The moniker indicates the event's theme of eerie festivities around the world. Hutt Feast has made a comeback as a solo banner event and runs alongside the Jawa Treasures Dig event. It also offers abundant rewards, which will boost your digital Monopoly gaming experience.

Ad

The re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event is currently live as a pickup/banner event and will be live until 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025.

How can you play the reintroduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event?

The Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and Cosmic Carnival. It offers abundant rewards that can be obtained by getting points (indicated by Feast Bowls).

Ad

Trending

In this event, you must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles — Go, In Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail — to accumulate Feast Bowls. Landing on any of the four mentioned tiles will provide you with four Feast Bowls. These Feast Bowls will enable you to reach different milestones and obtain the corresponding rewards.

However, while aiming for the corner titles, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the Hutt Feast event. Through this, you can unlock the solo daily tournament and earn rewards from that tournament.

Ad

Also read: Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event: All rewards and how to play.

All milestone rewards in the re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event

The returning Hutt Feast event has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can acquire 18,205 free dice rolls and 199 tokens for the Jawa Treasures Dig Event from the milestones. You can also get a lot of cash rewards, which will help you in other events.

Ad

Land on corner tiles to earn Feast Bowls in Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the rewards for the Hutt Feast solo banner event:

Ad

Hutt Feast Milestones Points Required Hutt Feast Rewards 1 Five Three Dig Event Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 Four Dig Event Tokens 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 Four Dig Event Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 Seven Dig Event Tokens 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 Eight Dig Event Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 685 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 10 Dig Event Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 10 Dig Event Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 10 Dig Event Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 18 Dig Event Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 20 Dig Event Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 22 Dig Event Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Color Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 25 Dig Event Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 25 Dig Event Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist for 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 28 Dig Event Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Ad

All the milestone rewards can be obtained many times. You can use the dice roll multipliers option to your advantage and quickly reach the milestones. However, you must refrain from overspending on dice rolls that are hard to obtain.

While you play the Hutt Feast, you can also play other live events in Monopoly Go to accumulate additional rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More