Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of the previous stint in early May, Scopely recently reintroduced the Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event. The moniker indicates the event's theme of eerie festivities around the world. Hutt Feast has made a comeback as a solo banner event and runs alongside the Jawa Treasures Dig event. It also offers abundant rewards, which will boost your digital Monopoly gaming experience.
The re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event is currently live as a pickup/banner event and will be live until 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025.
How can you play the reintroduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event?
The Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and Cosmic Carnival. It offers abundant rewards that can be obtained by getting points (indicated by Feast Bowls).
In this event, you must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles — Go, In Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail — to accumulate Feast Bowls. Landing on any of the four mentioned tiles will provide you with four Feast Bowls. These Feast Bowls will enable you to reach different milestones and obtain the corresponding rewards.
However, while aiming for the corner titles, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the Hutt Feast event. Through this, you can unlock the solo daily tournament and earn rewards from that tournament.
All milestone rewards in the re-introduced Monopoly Go Hutt Feast event
The returning Hutt Feast event has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can acquire 18,205 free dice rolls and 199 tokens for the Jawa Treasures Dig Event from the milestones. You can also get a lot of cash rewards, which will help you in other events.
Here are all the rewards for the Hutt Feast solo banner event:
All the milestone rewards can be obtained many times. You can use the dice roll multipliers option to your advantage and quickly reach the milestones. However, you must refrain from overspending on dice rolls that are hard to obtain.
While you play the Hutt Feast, you can also play other live events in Monopoly Go to accumulate additional rewards.
