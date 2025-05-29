  • home icon
Monopoly Go Rusty Riches: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 29, 2025 09:51 IST
Playing the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event enables you to earn many rewards (Image via Scopely)
You can earn many rewards from the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event to celebrate the game's collaboration with Star Wars. It runs alongside the Deflection Duel daily tournament and the Jedi Partners event. Introduced as a solo banner event, Rusty Riches features multiple milestones. Reaching all the milestones and obtaining the corresponding rewards can be a bit tricky, as it can entail the use of plenty of dice.

This article is here to guide you through the milestones in the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?

Monopoly Go Rusty Riches is currently live and will be available until 1 PM ET on May 29, 2025. It follows the same format as the previously introduced solo banner events. The milestones can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Spaceships).

Earning Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event points (Image via Scopely)
Earning Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event points (Image via Scopely)

In the Rusty Riches event, you must roll the dice and land on the tiles — Chance, Tax, and Utility — to accumulate Spaceships. While landing on any Chance or Utility tiles will provide you with two Spaceships, landing on a Tax tile will give you three Spaceships. These points will enable you to progress through the event and achieve various milestones, earning the corresponding rewards.

What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?

Rusty Riches has 62 milestones, each offering great rewards - 18,205 free dice rolls and 3430 Jedi Partners tokens for the Jedi Partners event. In addition, a lot of cash rewards and rare sticker packs are also up for grabs in the event.

Here are all the rewards for the Rusty Riches solo banner event:

Rusty Riches Milestones

Points Required

Rusty Riches Rewards

1

Five

70 Partner Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

80 Partner Tokens

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

120 Partner Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

160 Partner Tokens

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

180 Partner Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

200 Partner Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

220 Partner Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

250 Partner Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

270 Partner Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

300 Partner Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

350 Partner Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

380 Partner Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

400 Partner Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

450 Partner Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

All the milestone rewards in the Rusty Riches event can be earned multiple times. You can take advantage of the dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) to quickly reach the milestones. However, as mentioned earlier, it can drain a lot of dice and leave you empty-handed for forthcoming events and tournaments. To be safe, you must spend your dice wisely.

While participating in Rusty Riches, you can also play other ongoing events in Monopoly Go and grab additional rewards.

