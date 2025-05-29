Monopoly Go Rusty Riches: All rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event to celebrate the game's collaboration with Star Wars. It runs alongside the Deflection Duel daily tournament and the Jedi Partners event. Introduced as a solo banner event, Rusty Riches features multiple milestones. Reaching all the milestones and obtaining the corresponding rewards can be a bit tricky, as it can entail the use of plenty of dice.
This article is here to guide you through the milestones in the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?
Monopoly Go Rusty Riches is currently live and will be available until 1 PM ET on May 29, 2025. It follows the same format as the previously introduced solo banner events. The milestones can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Spaceships).
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event: All rewards and how to play
In the Rusty Riches event, you must roll the dice and land on the tiles — Chance, Tax, and Utility — to accumulate Spaceships. While landing on any Chance or Utility tiles will provide you with two Spaceships, landing on a Tax tile will give you three Spaceships. These points will enable you to progress through the event and achieve various milestones, earning the corresponding rewards.
What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?
Rusty Riches has 62 milestones, each offering great rewards - 18,205 free dice rolls and 3430 Jedi Partners tokens for the Jedi Partners event. In addition, a lot of cash rewards and rare sticker packs are also up for grabs in the event.
Here are all the rewards for the Rusty Riches solo banner event:
All the milestone rewards in the Rusty Riches event can be earned multiple times. You can take advantage of the dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) to quickly reach the milestones. However, as mentioned earlier, it can drain a lot of dice and leave you empty-handed for forthcoming events and tournaments. To be safe, you must spend your dice wisely.
While participating in Rusty Riches, you can also play other ongoing events in Monopoly Go and grab additional rewards.
Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
- How to sign out of Monopoly Go
- How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?