Monopoly Go Rusty Riches: All rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event to celebrate the game's collaboration with Star Wars. It runs alongside the Deflection Duel daily tournament and the Jedi Partners event. Introduced as a solo banner event, Rusty Riches features multiple milestones. Reaching all the milestones and obtaining the corresponding rewards can be a bit tricky, as it can entail the use of plenty of dice.

This article is here to guide you through the milestones in the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?

Monopoly Go Rusty Riches is currently live and will be available until 1 PM ET on May 29, 2025. It follows the same format as the previously introduced solo banner events. The milestones can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Spaceships).

Earning Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event points (Image via Scopely)

In the Rusty Riches event, you must roll the dice and land on the tiles — Chance, Tax, and Utility — to accumulate Spaceships. While landing on any Chance or Utility tiles will provide you with two Spaceships, landing on a Tax tile will give you three Spaceships. These points will enable you to progress through the event and achieve various milestones, earning the corresponding rewards.

What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event?

Rusty Riches has 62 milestones, each offering great rewards - 18,205 free dice rolls and 3430 Jedi Partners tokens for the Jedi Partners event. In addition, a lot of cash rewards and rare sticker packs are also up for grabs in the event.

Here are all the rewards for the Rusty Riches solo banner event:

Rusty Riches Milestones Points Required Rusty Riches Rewards 1 Five 70 Partner Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Partner Tokens 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 120 Partner Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 160 Partner Tokens 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 180 Partner Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Partner Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 220 Partner Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 250 Partner Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 270 Partner Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 300 Partner Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 350 Partner Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 380 Partner Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 400 Partner Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 450 Partner Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

All the milestone rewards in the Rusty Riches event can be earned multiple times. You can take advantage of the dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) to quickly reach the milestones. However, as mentioned earlier, it can drain a lot of dice and leave you empty-handed for forthcoming events and tournaments. To be safe, you must spend your dice wisely.

While participating in Rusty Riches, you can also play other ongoing events in Monopoly Go and grab additional rewards.

