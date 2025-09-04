  • home icon
PUBG Mobile 4.0 update download size for Android and iOS

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 04, 2025 09:04 GMT
Download the APK file now (Image via Tencent Games)
Download the APK file now (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update has gone live, bringing in tons of fresh content, such as game mode changes, a new weapon, more Ace tier rewards, a new chapter in the Metro Royale mode, and a fresh mode called Spooky Soiree. Moreover, those who download the update's APK file before September 10, 2025, will be rewarded with 3,000 BP and 100 AG.

This article provides the size of the 4.0 update and explains how to download it on your device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

What is the file size and system requirements for the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update?

Download the patch from a digital platform and get started! (Image via Tencent Games)
Download the patch from a digital platform and get started! (Image via Tencent Games)

Here is the file size and system requirements for the 4.0 update:

File size

  • Android: 1.1 - 1.2 GB
  • iOS: 1 GB

System requirement

Android

  • OS: Android 5.1.1 or higher
  • Ram: 2 GB or more
  • Processor: Snapdragon 435/MediaTek Helio P22 or equivalent
  • Storage: At least 4 GB of space

iOS

  • Device: iPhone 6s or newer
  • OS: iOS 12 or later
  • Storage: At least 4 GB of space

How to download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update

Follow these steps to download the patch on your Android or iOS device:

Android

  • Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store.
  • Step 2: Search for PUBG and find the official title.
  • Step 3: Tap on the Update button.
  • Step 4: Wait for the download to finish.

iOS

  • Step 1: Head to the App Store.
  • Step 2: Search for PUBG and find the official title.
  • Step 3: Tap on the Update button.
  • Step 4: Wait for the download to finish.
It's advised that you download the APK file from a reliable platform like the Google Play Store or App Store instead of third-party websites, which aren't reliable and may compromise your device's security.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

