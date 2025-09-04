PUBG Mobile 4.0 update download size for Android and iOS

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update has gone live, bringing in tons of fresh content, such as game mode changes, a new weapon, more Ace tier rewards, a new chapter in the Metro Royale mode, and a fresh mode called Spooky Soiree. Moreover, those who download the update's APK file before September 10, 2025, will be rewarded with 3,000 BP and 100 AG.This article provides the size of the 4.0 update and explains how to download it on your device.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.What is the file size and system requirements for the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update?Download the patch from a digital platform and get started! (Image via Tencent Games)Here is the file size and system requirements for the 4.0 update:File sizeAndroid: 1.1 - 1.2 GBiOS: 1 GBSystem requirementAndroidOS: Android 5.1.1 or higherRam: 2 GB or moreProcessor: Snapdragon 435/MediaTek Helio P22 or equivalentStorage: At least 4 GB of spaceiOSDevice: iPhone 6s or newerOS: iOS 12 or laterStorage: At least 4 GB of spaceAlso read: Metro Royale Chapter 28: All new upcoming features exploredHow to download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 4.0 updateFollow these steps to download the patch on your Android or iOS device:AndroidStep 1: Head to the Google Play Store.Step 2: Search for PUBG and find the official title.Step 3: Tap on the Update button.Step 4: Wait for the download to finish.iOSStep 1: Head to the App Store.Step 2: Search for PUBG and find the official title.Step 3: Tap on the Update button.Step 4: Wait for the download to finish.It's advised that you download the APK file from a reliable platform like the Google Play Store or App Store instead of third-party websites, which aren't reliable and may compromise your device's security.Also read: When is PUBG shutting down for PS4 and Xbox One?More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin: Nyxen Sinistra set, Nyxen Rose AUG skin, and moreNailoong Lucky Spin: Nailoong MK14 skin, Cape Buddy, and moreBest gun combinations in 2025All Special Vehicles exploredHow to get a free Royale Pass in 2025