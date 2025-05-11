PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass has gone live, featuring many fresh items in the new reward track. This pass includes new custom outfits, emotes, upgradable firearm skins, and a lobby theme background, to name a few. Note that accessing the A13 Royal Pass' reward track costs a certain amount of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).

Ad

The PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass will stay live until July 10, 2025, so make sure to finish its reward track and obtain all the offered rewards on time. With that said, let's check out all the items in the prize path.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Below is a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass:

Rank 1: Steamwork Artisan Set and Cover

Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC

Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 10: Cogwheel Core - Dagger skin

Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC

Rank 15: Belle Tinkerer Emote, Precision Cogwheel Plane skin

Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 20: RP Card, Steamwork Artisan Helmet

Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 25: A13 parachute skin, Crystal Tokens

Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC

Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers

Rank 30: Brasswork Sparks - P90 skin

Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 40: Belle Tinkerer Set and Cover

Rank 43: 400x BP, 40x UC

Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 50: Rustborn Strider - NS2000 (Upgradable)

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: All Titans and their specialities explored

Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UC

Rank 55: Brasswork Sparks - R1895

Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC

Rank 60: Mad Lab Backpack

Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 65: RP Avatar Frame (A13), Mad Lab Ornament

Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 70: Steamclade Racer UAZ skin

Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC

Rank 80: Brasswork Sparks - MK14 skin, Brass Spark Smoke Grenade skin

Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC

Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 90: RP card, Mad Lab Wallpaper

Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC

Rank 100: Rustborn Strider Set (Upgradable)

Ad

These are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass.

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More