PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass has gone live, featuring many fresh items in the new reward track. This pass includes new custom outfits, emotes, upgradable firearm skins, and a lobby theme background, to name a few. Note that accessing the A13 Royal Pass' reward track costs a certain amount of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).
The PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass will stay live until July 10, 2025, so make sure to finish its reward track and obtain all the offered rewards on time. With that said, let's check out all the items in the prize path.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass
Below is a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass:
- Rank 1: Steamwork Artisan Set and Cover
- Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 10: Cogwheel Core - Dagger skin
- Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC
- Rank 15: Belle Tinkerer Emote, Precision Cogwheel Plane skin
- Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 20: RP Card, Steamwork Artisan Helmet
- Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 25: A13 parachute skin, Crystal Tokens
- Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers
- Rank 30: Brasswork Sparks - P90 skin
- Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 40: Belle Tinkerer Set and Cover
- Rank 43: 400x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 50: Rustborn Strider - NS2000 (Upgradable)
Also read: PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: All Titans and their specialities explored
- Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 55: Brasswork Sparks - R1895
- Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 60: Mad Lab Backpack
- Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 65: RP Avatar Frame (A13), Mad Lab Ornament
- Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 70: Steamclade Racer UAZ skin
- Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 80: Brasswork Sparks - MK14 skin, Brass Spark Smoke Grenade skin
- Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 90: RP card, Mad Lab Wallpaper
- Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 100: Rustborn Strider Set (Upgradable)
These are all the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Royale Pass.
Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile
More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:
- How to take down a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8
- PUBG Mobile Misty Port map: Everything you need to know
- PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations explored
- PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes: Attack on Titan collaboration, Steampunk Frontier mode, and more