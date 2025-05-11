PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

The PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab has arrived in-game and will be available until July 6, 2025 (UTC+0). This collaboration offers car skins themed around automobiles manufactured by Shelby American. Since these skins are among the most premium in-game commodities, they cost a lot of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).

Ad

Read on to learn how to obtain all the car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to obtain the luxury car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all the car skins and other items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab:

Shelby 427 Cobra (Inkstorm)

Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White)

Shelby GT500 (Retro Invader)

Shelby GT500 (Black and Red)

Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment

Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment

Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment

Steamline Scholar Set and Cover

Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin

Chemical Clash Helmet skin

Scarlet Momentum Backpack

Nostalgic Airship Ornament

Crake Tokens

Also read: PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: All Titans and their specialities explored

Ad

To acquire these items, you must open crates by spending UC. Each opening works like a spin that costs a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yields an item offered in the crate as a reward.

You can either draw one spin, which costs 60 UC, or 10 spins at once, which is priced at 540 UC.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes: Attack on Titan collaboration, Steampunk Frontier mode, and more

Ad

You can also purchase your desired items from the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab's Redeem section if you can't obtain them from opening crates. Here are their prices:

Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White): 720 Crate Tokens

Shelby GT500 (Black and Red): 720 Crate Tokens

Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment: 360 Crate Tokens

Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens

Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens

Steamline Scholar Set: 200 Crate Tokens

Steamline Scholar Cover: 100 Crate Tokens

Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin: 210 Crate Tokens

Chemical Clash Helmet skin: 180 Crate Tokens

Scarlet Momentum Backpack: 180 Crate Tokens

Nostalgic Airship Ornament: 50 Crate Tokens

Ad

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More