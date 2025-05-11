PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

The PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab has arrived in-game and will be available until July 6, 2025 (UTC+0). This collaboration offers car skins themed around automobiles manufactured by Shelby American. Since these skins are among the most premium in-game commodities, they cost a lot of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).
Read on to learn how to obtain all the car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
How to obtain the luxury car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab
Here are all the car skins and other items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab:
- Shelby 427 Cobra (Inkstorm)
- Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White)
- Shelby GT500 (Retro Invader)
- Shelby GT500 (Black and Red)
- Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment
- Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment
- Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment
- Steamline Scholar Set and Cover
- Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin
- Chemical Clash Helmet skin
- Scarlet Momentum Backpack
- Nostalgic Airship Ornament
- Crake Tokens
To acquire these items, you must open crates by spending UC. Each opening works like a spin that costs a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yields an item offered in the crate as a reward.
You can either draw one spin, which costs 60 UC, or 10 spins at once, which is priced at 540 UC.
You can also purchase your desired items from the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab's Redeem section if you can't obtain them from opening crates. Here are their prices:
- Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White): 720 Crate Tokens
- Shelby GT500 (Black and Red): 720 Crate Tokens
- Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment: 360 Crate Tokens
- Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens
- Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens
- Steamline Scholar Set: 200 Crate Tokens
- Steamline Scholar Cover: 100 Crate Tokens
- Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin: 210 Crate Tokens
- Chemical Clash Helmet skin: 180 Crate Tokens
- Scarlet Momentum Backpack: 180 Crate Tokens
- Nostalgic Airship Ornament: 50 Crate Tokens
