  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 11, 2025 13:42 IST
Grab these exclusive car skins asap! (Image via Tencent Games)
The PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab is offering exclusive car skins (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab has arrived in-game and will be available until July 6, 2025 (UTC+0). This collaboration offers car skins themed around automobiles manufactured by Shelby American. Since these skins are among the most premium in-game commodities, they cost a lot of PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash).

Ad

Read on to learn how to obtain all the car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to obtain the luxury car skins offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the car skins and other items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab:

  • Shelby 427 Cobra (Inkstorm)
  • Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White)
  • Shelby GT500 (Retro Invader)
  • Shelby GT500 (Black and Red)
  • Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment
  • Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment
  • Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment
  • Steamline Scholar Set and Cover
  • Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin
  • Chemical Clash Helmet skin
  • Scarlet Momentum Backpack
  • Nostalgic Airship Ornament
  • Crake Tokens

Also read: PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: All Titans and their specialities explored

Ad

To acquire these items, you must open crates by spending UC. Each opening works like a spin that costs a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yields an item offered in the crate as a reward.

You can either draw one spin, which costs 60 UC, or 10 spins at once, which is priced at 540 UC.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update patch notes: Attack on Titan collaboration, Steampunk Frontier mode, and more

Ad

You can also purchase your desired items from the PUBG Mobile x Shelby collab's Redeem section if you can't obtain them from opening crates. Here are their prices:

  • Shelby 427 Cobra (Blue and White): 720 Crate Tokens
  • Shelby GT500 (Black and Red): 720 Crate Tokens
  • Shelby 427 Cobra Quad Exhaust Attachment: 360 Crate Tokens
  • Shelby 427 Cobra Spoiler Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens
  • Shelby GT500 Rocket Balloon Attachment: 180 Crate Tokens
  • Steamline Scholar Set: 200 Crate Tokens
  • Steamline Scholar Cover: 100 Crate Tokens
  • Darkteal Phantom - UZI skin: 210 Crate Tokens
  • Chemical Clash Helmet skin: 180 Crate Tokens
  • Scarlet Momentum Backpack: 180 Crate Tokens
  • Nostalgic Airship Ornament: 50 Crate Tokens
Ad

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications