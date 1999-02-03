Reverse 1999 2.3 update maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

  • home icon
By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 19, 2025 20:36 IST
Reverse 1999 2.3 update
Details about the Reverse 1999 2.3 update maintenance (Image via Bluepoch)

The Reverse 1999 2.3 update will be released on February 20, 2025, at 10:00 UTC-5. Bluepoch will conduct closed server maintenance to roll out the new version, titled Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning. The latest update brings many events, summonable characters, a permanent game mode, four Psychubes, and more. The developers have also fixed bugs and optimized some existing content.

Below are the maintenance schedule, compensation details, new content, and bug fixes for the upcoming Reverse 1999 2.3 update.

Reverse 1999 2.3 update maintenance schedule and compensation

Bluepoch will carry out the closed server maintenance on February 20, 2025, from 05:00 to 10:00 UTC-5. Timekeepers won’t be able to log in to the game during these five hours. The developers will send Clear Drop x 300 and Jar of Picrasma Candy (time-limited) x 2 as compensation for the closed server maintenance.

The compensation rewards will be available for seven days in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update. Timekeepers creating their account before February 20, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5 can claim it from their mailboxes.

In addition to the server maintenance, Bluepoch will distribute Clear Drop x 180 as compensation for bug fixing. It will also remain available at the players’ in-game mailboxes for seven days.

New content in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update

New content in the 2.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)
New content in the 2.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the content overview of the Reverse 1999 2.3 update:

New characters

  • 6-star Willow (Plant Afflatus)
  • 6-star Flutterpage (Star Afflatus)
  • 5-star Brimley (Mineral Afflatus)

New Psychubes

  • Offbeat Strides (6-star Psychube)
  • On the Hand of Time (6-star Psychube)
  • Tiny Wish (6-star Psychube)
  • One with the Flow (5-star Psychube)

New events

  • Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning - Main event
  • Shadow of the Sun (Willow’s character story)
  • Night Escapades on Cross Street (Flutterpage’s character story)
  • Mane’s Bulletin (Darkness of the Abyss, Fog of War, and Projection of Nightmare bosses)
  • UTTU Spotlight Edition: Tourney in the Fog
  • Double Analysis
  • Anchors Aweigh,” Free Breeze”
  • New Roar Jukebox, Chimney Choir
New garments

  • Lilya: Justice Cannot be Delayed
  • Semmelweis: A Knock on the Door
  • Tennant: Dueling Connoisseurs
  • John Titor: Race to the Finish Line

New Wilderness Theme pack

  • Foggy Town

New in the Teller Machine

  • Decatone-Ripples on the Water
  • Souvenir of the Championship
  • Souvenir of the Rekindled Hope
  • Gift of the Sunshine

New in the Treble Counter

  • 6-star Tooth Fairy
  • 5-star Diggers

New in the Psychube shop

  • 6-star Psychube, Starlight Wellspring

Artificial Somnambulism - Limbo

Limbo Session 36

  • Update Time: 2025-03-01 05:00 (UTC-5)
  • Enemy's Afflatus: Star, Mineral
Limbo Session 37

  • Update Time: 2025-03-16 05:00 (UTC-5)
  • Enemy's Afflatus: Star, Mineral

Bug fixes and optimized content in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update

Here are the details of bug fixes and optimized content in the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update:

Optimized content

  • Optimized some functions and display logic of (Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center) game mode.
  • Added server-wide data tracking for the Resistance Patterns system.
  • Added a comparing function for the Resistance Patterns system that compares stats between different Patterns.
  • The unlocking condition for (Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center) feature has been adjusted to Lv. 6 Paleohall. This change will apply starting from Version 2.3. Players who have already unlocked the feature (including those who haven't reached Lv. 6 Paleohall) before the update will not be affected.
Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the 8TH-11 battle where the Depleted Ammunition's effects did not function properly under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a display issue for the interactions of some criteria in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.
  • Fixed a display issue for some of the interfaces in Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
