Awkward scenes as Vettel joins Hamilton before podium

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel on the podium in Montreal

The tension between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton was palpable immediately after the Canadian Grand Prix.

Moments after he moved the P2 sign to Hamilton's car in a show of defiance in parc ferme, Ferrari's Vettel joined team-mate Charles Leclerc and winner Hamilton in the cooldown room, where drivers sit prior to the podium ceremony.

But the mood was more frosty than cool after stewards had given the German a five-second penalty for unsafely re-joining the track on lap 48 while defending the lead from his rival, a decision that cost him Sunday's race win in Montreal.

Having been denied a first triumph of 2019 despite being the first man across the line, Vettel was in a foul temper and immediately asked the Briton where he was supposed to have gone in the decisive incident.

An awkward silence followed, with third-placed Leclerc watching on – much as he had done in the race while all the drama unfolded in front of him.

Hamilton tried to break the deadlock by mentioning how hard the race had been, prompting a blank response from Vettel, who had previously fumed about the stewards' verdict on team radio.

Vettel's frame of mind appeared to have improved slightly by the time the podium took place, as he defended Hamilton from boos and told spectators to divert their anger to "these funny decisions".



But even then he was still reeling from missing out on a win for the 15th consecutive race he had finished, the worst run of the his F1 career.