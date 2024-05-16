10 Alola Pokemon that deserve Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is getting closer to its launch with each passing day. Since information about the upcoming title is still scarce, many fans are left wondering about what the game has in store for the returning Mega Evolution mechanic. Following the title's initial reveal, Game Freak has confirmed that the beloved feature will be making a return.

With the seventh generation being the last instance where Mega Evolution would be a part of the main series, many fans were disappointed to see that no Alolan Pokemon received the mechanic.

Since Game Freak may be including new Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A, here are 10 Pocket Monsters from the Alola region that could be interesting to see.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Alolan Pokemon that should get Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Toxapex

Toxapex has the potential to be a brutal tank in the current competitive scene with a couple stat boosts (Image via Game Freak)

Toxapex was one of the more popular Pokemon from Alola when the region debuted. Sporting a Water and Poison typing, as well as being defensively oriented, the creature has the makings for a perfect blend of offense and defense.

With a Mega Evolution, Toxapex could dig into its offensive side a bit more, kicking aside the slow stalling playstyle it has become known for.

2) Salazzle

Salazzle was a monster aa lot of trainers were excited for when it was revealed, but its stats left much to be desired (Image via Game Freak)

Salazzle was an interesting Pocket Monster at the time of its reveal. Back then, the critter and its pre-evolved form were the only Fire and Poison-type species in the franchise.

Salazzle sports a unique ability that allows it to inflict other Poison and Steel-type Pokemon with the poisoned status effect. Its stats are rather subpar, but a Mega Evolution could remedy this issue.

3) Tsareena

Tsareena is a great physical attacker, but it is a bit slow and its movepool is rather lackluster (Image via Game Freak)

Tsareena is one of the most popular Pocket Monsters to come from the Alola region.

Being present in every new region since its release, Tsareena is a creature many players have used on a variety of teams. While its damage output is good, its speed is very disappointing. This shortcoming could be fixed if it receives a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

4) Golisopod

Golisopod is a relatively decent Bug-type with high defense and physical attack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golisopod is another popular pick from the Alola region. With hard-hitting moves like First Impression and Liquidation, players who opted out of picking the Water-type starter have no reason not to add it to their team.

Amplifying its physical prowess even more and ridding it of its terrible Emergency Exit ability with a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A would make it an even better teammate.

5) Incineroar

Being one of the starters of the region, Incineroar should have a Mega Evolution (Image via Game Freak)

Decidueye got a new regional form in the last Legends title because it was one of the starters for the game. This means Incineroar could get a new Mega Evolution if it is a starter in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A design that leans more heavily into cheesy wrestler costumes, as well as potentially exchanging its Dark secondary type for a Fighting one, would fit the creature perfectly.

6) Primarina

Primarina was a refreshing return to bulky Water-type starters, but a Mega Evolution would make it much better (Image via Game Freak)

Similarly to Incineroar, if Primarina returns in Pokemon Legends Z-A as a starter, it should receive a Mega Evolution.

Given its design theme of music, Primarina's Mega Evolution could change out its present ability for Punk Rock, which increases the damage of the user's sound-based moves while weakening the damage it receives from them.

7) Vikavolt

Vikavolt could become a much slower, tankier creature with a new Mega Evolution (Image via Game Freak)

Being Alola's resident early-game Bug-type creature, Vikavolt has touched the hearts of many trainers who have traveled across the region.

If it were to make a return in Pokemon Legends Z-A, many fans would like to see it receive a Mega Evolution. More defense or speed could definitely help this creature out in battle as it is incredibly slow and somewhat frail.

8) Crabominable

Crabominable has amazing physical attack, but its base stat total is pitifully low (Image via Game Freak)

Crabominable has been questionable in the eyes of the community since its debut. Evolving incredibly late into a playthrough, many players opted out of using the creature.

However, with a Mega Evolution, Crabominable's base stat total would see some much-needed additions in defense, incentivizing trainers to give it a chance in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

9) Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi's power was tied to its Schooling ability which gave it a completely different form until its health dropped low (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wishiwashi is a very interesting Pocket Monster due to its Schooling ability. With a Mega Evolution, Wishiwashi's School form would see a massive improvement if Game Freak still keeps the Schooling gimmick.

If the developer instead opts to have it reside in a similar school form for its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it has the potential to be a self-sustaining Water-type tank.

10) Kommo-o

Kommo-o and its line were the first Dragon and Fighting-types to come to the Pokemon franchise (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, the Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of Alola deserves a Mega Evolution. Given its status, it is a creature beloved by all trainers.

With its unique moveset and typing, battling alongside a Kommo-o can make for some fun fights. With a Mega Evolution, Kommo-o could see a new kind of playstyle if it is granted the Sheer Force ability.