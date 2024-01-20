10 licenses that should be introduced in Pokemon Unite

With a current roster of 61 licenses, Pokemon Unite unfolds within a dynamic gaming realm. As trainers enthusiastically engage in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) experience, the thirst for new content and diverse gameplay intensifies. In response to fan expectations, developers have admirably kept the game fresh by consistently introducing new Pokemon. In this article, we explore potential licenses that could enhance Pokemon Unite, offering novel dynamics, strategic possibilities, and exhilarating encounters.

Pokemon Unite licenses that should be introduced

1) Shuckle

In Pokemon Unite, the introduction of Shuckle could bring in a formidable Defender. Boasting the highest defense in the Pokemon series, Shuckle's potential in the game is immense. Moves like Withdraw, Safeguard, Rest, and Guard Split could elevate its defensive and survival capabilities, making it a strategic choice for players.

2) Swampert

As a fan favorite, Swampert could shine as a Defender in Pokemon Unite. Introducing abilities that create water or muddy pools, Swampert could offer defensive buffs to itself while slowing down opponents who step on it. This strategic element would add depth to the Defender role.

3) Rotom

Like Zacian's exclusive Held Item, Rotom could offer a unique twist by having appliances that provide varied stat boosts. Drawing inspiration from the main series, these Held Items could not only alter Rotom's form but also influence its moveset, introducing a dynamic and adaptable playstyle for this Electric/Ghost-type Pokemon.

4) Shedinja

Incorporating Shedinja's signature ability, Wonder Guard, into Pokemon Unite would bring a unique defensive trait. While full immunity might not be feasible due to the absence of Pokemon types, Shedinja could gain a percentage-based reduction in damage from basic attacks, skills, or critical hits. This would add a strategic layer to the game, making Shedinja an intriguing choice for players.

5) Sceptile

Another fan favorite, Sceptile, could bring its agility to Pokemon Unite as a Speedster. Introducing a unique twist, Sceptile could gain additional bonuses or buffs when fighting in the Middle Lane, creating a distinctive playstyle. This could include an extended duration of buffs from neutral creeps or increased critical chance while battling in grass patches.

6) Wobbuffet

With its high HP stat and the vast options to reflect incoming damage, Wobbuffet could become a valuable defender in Pokemon Unite. Bringing moves like Counter and Mirror Coat from the main series, a balanced implementation could allow Wobbuffet to return a percentage of damage, offering a fresh and strategic addition to the MOBA genre.

7) Dugtrio

Adding Dugtrio as a speedster map-traversing Pokemon with the ability Arena Trap would not only appeal to fans but also introduce a unique ganking mechanic. Its ability, Arena Trap, could trigger under specific conditions, trapping opponents and disrupting their escape routes, making Dugtrio a formidable force on the battlefield.

8) Ogrepon

Like Zacian, the Gen 9 legendary Ogrepon could introduce a unique Held Item system revolving around various masks. Each mask could not only change Ogrepon's form and moveset but also assign a dedicated role - Wellspring Mask for support, Hearthflame Mask for speedster, Cornerstone Mask for defender, and Teal Mask for an all-rounder. This innovative concept would offer diverse gameplay possibilities.

9) Hydreigon

Pokemon Unite currently has many pseudo-legendaries, including the likes of Dragonite, Tyranitar, Metagross, and Garchomp. While most of them are all-rounders, only two are out of the cliche pseudo entries of the game: Goodra as a defender and Dragapult as an attacker.

Hydreigon could fill the role of another attacker with its three menacing heads. This addition would diversify the attacker category, offering a unique character animation by unleashing powerful attacks from all three of its heads, further enriching the gaming experience.

10) Infernape

With anticipation for Sinnoh starters in the MOBA title, Infernape could make a dynamic entry into Pokemon Unite as an unpredictable all-rounder. Roaming the map with quick movements and devastating skills, moves like Flame Wheel and Mach Punch could complement its speed and offensive threat.

Additionally, an animated Blaze activation from the anime would serve as a bonus treat for players, enhancing the overall gaming experience.