Best Ogerpon moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced us to an array of intriguing new creatures, but none more captivating than Ogerpon, a Legendary creature with a unique concept. This creature from a legend folktale is a remarkable blend of Grass-typing and unique masks that change its type, abilities, terrestrial forms, and appearances.

Ogerpon's versatility is undeniably interesting and worth having in your party, and in this article, we will explore the best movesets and Natures to maximize its potential in battles.

Best Nature for Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Best Ogerpon Nature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ogerpon has impressive stats across the board, but its standout attributes are Attack and Speed. In contrast, its Special Attack is its weakest link, making it clear that the focus should remain on enhancing its physical prowess. To optimize Ogerpon's potential, consider a Nature that lowers its Special Attack without hindering its overall performance.

Fortunately, two Natures fit this criteria perfectly, Adamant and Jolly. Adamant Nature bolsters Ogerpon's Attack while lowering its Special Attack, ideal for those who want to harness its raw power.

Conversely, Jolly Nature boosts Ogerpon's Speed while reducing its Special Attack, enabling it to outpace opponents and strike swiftly. The choice between these two Natures depends on your preferred battle strategy.

Best Ogerpon's Moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Ogerpon's moveset can be customized to suit its various masks, each bringing unique capabilities and weaknesses. Additionally, it has a secondary ability, Embody Aspect, that raises various stats in different forms. Let's delve into the best movesets for each mask.

1) Teal Mask (Grass-type)

Ogerpon Teal Mask terrestrialised form. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Defiant

Defiant is a game-changing ability that raises Ogerpon's Attack by two stages when hit by a stat-lowering move. However, this form is susceptible to Fire, Bug, Poison, Flying, and Ice-type moves. The Embody Aspect in this form raises Speed by one stage.

To create the perfect moveset for Teal Mask, consider these moves that offer a balanced mix of STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) and type coverage to handle various opponents:

Ivy Cudgel

Superpower

Stomping Tantrum

Giga Impact (for sheer power) or Swords Dance (for setting up)

2) Wellspring Mask (Grass/Water)

Ogerpon Wellspring Mask terrestrialised form. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Water Absorb

Water Absorb grants Ogerpon a unique advantage by healing a quarter of its maximum HP when hit by a Water-type attack. However, this form is vulnerable to Bug, Flying, and Poison-type moves. The Embody Aspect in this form raises Special Defence by one stage. Opt for this moveset:

Ivy Cudgel (Water-type)

Wood Hammer

Superpower

Stomping Tantrum

3) Hearthflame Mask (Grass/Fire)

Ogerpon Hearthflame Mask terrestrialised form. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Mold Breaker

Hearthflame Mask's Mold Breaker ability disrupts the target's abilities that modify move power, accuracy, or effects. This form is weak to Rock, Flying, and Poison-type moves. The Embody Aspect in this form raises Attack by one stage. It goes best with the moveset below:

Ivy Cudgel (Fire-type)

Wood Hammer

Swords Dance

Stomping Tantrum

4) Cornerstone Mask (Grass/Rock)

Ogerpon Cornerstone Mask terrestrialised form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Sturdy

Sturdy is a game-changing ability that allows Ogerpon to survive with 1 HP when attacked at full health by moves that would otherwise KO it. Additionally, it wards off One-Hit-KO moves.

This form's vulnerabilities include Ice, Fighting, Bug, and Steel-type moves. The Embody Aspect in this form raises Defence by one stage. Consider this moveset for maximum effectiveness:

Ivy Cudgel (Rock-type)

Wood Hammer

Play Rough

Stomping Tantrum

Ogerpon is a versatile and formidable addition to any team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. By selecting the right Nature and crafting a tailored moveset for its masks, you can unleash its full potential and conquer the toughest opponents.

Experiment with these strategies to find the perfect Ogerpon build that suits your battle style, and witness this Legendary creature add an important value to your party.