10 oldest Pokemon according to Pokemon lore, ranked

The Pokemon lore is surprisingly deep, even for one of Nintendo's many franchises. However, the story is usually in the back seat of the title, allowing the gameplay to take center stage. This has changed in recent times, with titles like Scarlet and Violet as well as Legends: Arceus embracing their lore and world-building, integrating it into the environment and gameplay.

However, one mystery the lore does very little to touch upon is the concept of which creatures were some of the first created. There have been hints left in the movies and text in the games ever since the first generation, but a concise timeline of who was created and when has yet to be officially released. Here is our estimation for the first 10 Pocket Monsters created in the franchise's lore.

The first 10 Pokemon ranked from last created to first

10) Mew/Calyrex

Calyrex's implementation mixes around the lore of Pokemon quite a bit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew and Calyrex are a bit tricky to pin down in terms of who came first. Both are confirmed to have predated humans, with Mew's DNA being a part of almost every creature, including the fossils, and Calyrex managing to preserve pre-historic life for millions of years in the Crown Tundra, despite its main interactions in the lore being with humans for some reason. This is why Fossil Pokemon can be found in the wild there.

9) Regice

Regice is approximately the 10th oldest creature in the lore (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Sinnohian Regice starts off this list thanks to a helpful bit of lore found in the Snowpoint Temple. This text found on the walls of the temple tells a tale of Regigigas and its minions appearing to stop a volcanic eruption caused most likely by Heatran. With Regigigas having time to sculpt several golems across many different regions, the one found in Sinnoh could be assumed to be the oldest of the bunch.

8) Registeel

Alongside Regice, Registeel was also made by Regigigas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Regice, Registeel was one of Regigigas' creations, crafted from molten metal. It is also safe to assume that the Sinnoh one is the oldest of the available Registeels throughout the years, thanks to the lore in the Snowpoint Temple. It too assisted its master in holding back the volcanic blast created by Heatran.

7) Regirock

Regirock is another one of Regigigas' creations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final of the original three Legendary Golems, Regirock was sculpted from ancient stone by Regigigas as both a servant and companion, much like the others. The information from the Snowpoint Temple indicates that these golems were around far before people, but for whatever reason, are still tempted to assist them in the face of calamity.

6) Regigigas

Regigigas is one of the oldest creatures, as well as being the creator of the Legendary Golems (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Made by Arceus to tow the continents into place, Regigigas is one of Arceus' first-ever creations after making the universe. It was so lonely that it created various statues of different materials, with the first batch consisting of molten metal, ancient rock, and fridged icebergs. While it most likely competes with Groudon in terms of who the true Continent Pokemon is, the lore states Arceus created Sinnoh by itself without Groudon, and Regigigas towed it into place.

5) Heatran

Heatran is a bit of a weird creature when compared to the rest of the Legendaries and their lore (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To sum up Heatran's lore, it is an accident child that is born whenever Arceus tries to make a volcano, which is probably why it delegated the role to Entei much later in the story. The first incident of this little bundle of joy was after Arceus created the universe's first volcano when sculpting the Sinnoh region, Stark Mountain. This abomination is also responsible for causing an eruption that endangered Snowpoint City, calling Regigigas and the gang to put it back in its place.

4) Giratina

Giratina is the Ruler of Antimatter, as well as one of the first original creations of Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giratina was one of the four original creators of the universe. Much like how Arceus handled creating matter, Giratina was instead tasked with creating and ruling over antimatter. However, when it came time for the Legendaries to reside in their respective dimensions made for them by Arceus, Giratina refused to go and had to be banished to the Distortion World by force. It still holds a grudge to this day.

3) Dialga

Dialga is another one of Arceus' original creations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga was also initially created to assist Arceus in creating a sustainable universe. Dialga was set to rule over time, a much-needed part of any world. After successfully helping Arceus establish its new world, Dialga peacefully parted for the new realm constructed by its master.

2) Palkia

Palkia is another of Arceus' original creations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Arceus wanted to paint a beautiful new universe, it made Palkia bring it to the canvas. Palkia is the ruler of space, which is quite a vague term considering its implications. It could be easier to explain as Palkia being responsible for making the physical area that our universe inhabits. After its hand in the creation of the world, it retreated to its own realm.

1) Arceus

Arceus is the first thing to ever exist in the world (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus is the first ever creature to exist in the Pokemon universe. It was born and saw itself fit to usher in the beginning of existence. It created three assistants made in its likeness, a trait passed down to its other creation, Regigigas. From there, it created the world and now sees over its new realm.