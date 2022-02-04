How to catch Regigigas in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Regigigas is one of many Legendary Pokemon that trainers can go after in Legends: Arceus.

The game’s goal is to fill out the Pokedex, but there is a main story that players go through and complete. After this is done, the game features an elaborate post-game with trainers roaming the Hisui region and catching tons of Legendary Pokemon.

Regigigas is one of them, but trainers will need a couple of items beforehand.

Also, huge spoiler warning for this entire article.

Legendary Pokemon hidden in Snowpoint Temple

Regigigas is one several Legendary Pokemon trainers will have to catch after they defeat Origin Palkia or Dialga in the main story. Just like with the Sinnoh region, trainers will need to head to the Snowpoint Temple to find Regigigas, this time located above the Pearl Settlement in the Alabaster Icelands.

Once trainers reach Snowpoint Temple, all they need to do is head down to the basement to find the door that guards the room to Regigigas. Many trainers might get this place, though, and find it locked. Adaman and Sabi will appear, but they don’t offer much help.

Although it won’t open, when the player interacts with the door, some text will show claiming that the door is reacting to the Icicle Plate and Stone plate. This is because, usually, trainers need the three Legendary titans (Regirock, Registeel, and Regice) to be able to catch Regigigas.

Neither Regirock, Registeel, nor Regice are available in the Hisui region. Therefore, trainers will need to instead grab the plates that match with each titan. At that point, users will have the Icicle Plate for Regice and the Stone Plate for Regirock, which means they will need the Iron Plate for Registeel to open the door.

To grab the Iron Plate, trainers will need to catch another Legendary Pokemon in Hisui. So, which other Legendary is Steel-type like Registeel? Heatran! Trainers can find it in Firepit Island, likely a precursor to Stark Mountain in the Sinnoh region.

After catching Heatran, trainers will receive the Iron Plate. Afterward, they can head back to Snowpoint Temple, and the door will be opened.

The odd thing about Regigigas is although there are no abilities in Hisui, it still appears to have Slow Start. This gives trainers five turns where Regigigas’ stats are lowered; this is an excellent opportunity to chip at Regigigas’ health before throwing Ultra Balls at it.

