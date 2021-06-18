Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Regigigas

Many trainers will be on the lookout for the legendary Pokemon Regigigas in upcoming raids, so now is a great opportunity to look at its best possible moveset.

After weeks of battling the original Regi trio, Regigigas has now been made available in the Solstice event. It’s shiny form is available, so this Pokemon is worth catching for that reason alone.

It’s also statistically magnificent, scoring above 200 in all three stats. Sadly, it’s movepool isn’t that extended (probably the only thing keeping Regigigas from being completely broken), but these are the best moves to throw on it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which moves does this legendary Pokemon need to operate well?

One big annoyance that comes with building a Regigigas set is that its best quick move is Hidden Power, but there’s no way to tell beforehand which type Hidden Power it will be. This means that RNG can mess up certain Regigigas from reaching their potential.

In general, Hidden Power is just a much better move than Zen Headbutt. Hidden Power is more powerful and charges more energy at the cost of some speed. Energy gain is the biggest priority for Regigigas, though. All of its charge moves require the full bar to use; Regigigas doesn’t have a Shadow Ball or Thunderbolt it could use as a quicker option. This means it needs to charge energy as fast as possible for it to get damage off.

Of course, the trade off is that Hidden Power is a mystery box in terms of typing. This Pokemon could operate with a good Hidden Power type, though (Water, Dark and Electric are all good options). If it’s Bug or Poison type, though, then it might be worth just using Zen Headbutt.

Then, trainers must select from the charge moves, all of which are incredibly powerful, but take forever to charge. The one move that should be on any Regigigas is Giga Impact. If any trainer is going to take the time to charge up the bar, it should be for a 200 power move with STAB behind it. It’s important to note that Giga Impact takes 4700ms to use, so it’s a prime target to be dodged.

In most cases, Giga Impact should be paired with Focus Blast. It hits harder and offers superior coverage to Thunder. With Focus Blast, Regigigas could be used to take down some threatening Pokemon (for example, opposing Regigigas). This move will also offer great coverage on any Regigigas with Hidden Power Psychic or Ghost.

Some in the Pokemon GO community are disappointed that such a powerful Pokemon doesn’t have a better moveset. This could be Niantic’s way of matching the main series, however.

Regigigas has the ability Slow Start in the main Pokemon games. This ability lowers its offensive stats for five turns, after which it returns to full power. By having charge moves that take full energy bars, this could be a way of “putting” Slow Start into the game, as Regigigas will have to spam those quick moves for a while before it can get to its damaging moves.

