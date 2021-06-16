Pokemon GO: Regigigas raid counters for June 2021

Pokemon GO is finally bringing back the master of the Legendary Titans.
Players have enjoyed raiding Registeel, Regice and Regirock for much of the month of June, and now they'll have the opportunity to capture Regigigas and complete their collection set. However, capturing this behemoth will require beating it in a raid first. From June 17th to June 20th, 2021, Regigigas will be available as a Tier 5 raid boss.
It will be no small feat to beat Regigigas, as it has only one elemental weakness, but with enough firepower, this massive opponent will topple the same as any other raid boss.
Pokemon GO: Using Fighting-type Pokemon to beat Regigigas
As a Normal-type Pokemon, Regigigas' only elemental weakness is Fighting-type moves. In addition, it is also resistant to Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO. These are its only two elemental matchups, and the rest of the game's attacks will deal standard damage.
Though this sounds like a good situation, Regigigas' stamina and defense stats make it incredibly tanky to attacks that only deal standard damage. It is for this reason that exploiting its weakness to Fighting-type moves is imperative.
Fortunately, there are plenty of Fighting-type moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO. As a matter of fact, one of the current Tier 1 raid bosses, Timburr, evolves into one of the fiercest Fighting-type Pokemon in the game.
If Conkledurr isn't an option, there are still plenty of Pokemon that can excel at damaging Regigigas significantly. Additionally, there are non-Fighting-type Pokemon that can still use Fighting-type moves. This provides players with plenty of options for taking down the giant Legendary Pokemon.
Pokemon that make effective counters to Regigigas in raids include:
- Lucario
- Conkledurr
- Machamp
- Breloom
- Mega Gengar (using non-Ghost-type moves like Sucker Punch and Focus Blast)
- Hariyama
- Mega Lopunny
- Toxicroak
- Blaziken
- Heracross
- Sirfetch'd
- Alakazam (with Fighting-type moves like Counter and Focus Blast)
- Cobalion
- Mewtwo (Psycho Cut still deals good damage and it can learn Focus Blast)
- Emboar
- Therian Landorus
- Gallade
- Sawk
- Therian Thundurus
- Mega Ampharos
- Darmanitan
- Yveltal
- Pangoro
- Darkrai
- Terrakion
- Chesnaught
- Haxorus
- Primeape
Great moves in Pokemon GO to take advantage of Regigigas' weakness are:
Fast moves
- Counter
- Karate Chop
- Low Kick
Charged moves
- Aura Sphere
- Dynamic Punch
- Focus Blast
- Close Combat
- Sacred Sword (Cobalion-specific move)
- Superpower (learnable by Therian Landorus and Chesnaught)
Though it isn't exhaustive and there are other Pokemon and moves available, this list can hopefully assist Pokemon GO players find the right setup to battle Regigigas and wallop it with super effective damage. If their teammates follow the same counter strategy, a hulking Tier 5 boss like Regigigas can fall and be captured in Pokemon GO, much like any other raid boss.