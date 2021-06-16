Pokemon GO: Regigigas raid counters for June 2021

Pokemon GO is finally bringing back the master of the Legendary Titans.

Players have enjoyed raiding Registeel, Regice and Regirock for much of the month of June, and now they'll have the opportunity to capture Regigigas and complete their collection set. However, capturing this behemoth will require beating it in a raid first. From June 17th to June 20th, 2021, Regigigas will be available as a Tier 5 raid boss.

It will be no small feat to beat Regigigas, as it has only one elemental weakness, but with enough firepower, this massive opponent will topple the same as any other raid boss.

Pokemon GO: Using Fighting-type Pokemon to beat Regigigas

Image via Niantic

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Regigigas' only elemental weakness is Fighting-type moves. In addition, it is also resistant to Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO. These are its only two elemental matchups, and the rest of the game's attacks will deal standard damage.

Though this sounds like a good situation, Regigigas' stamina and defense stats make it incredibly tanky to attacks that only deal standard damage. It is for this reason that exploiting its weakness to Fighting-type moves is imperative.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Fighting-type moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO. As a matter of fact, one of the current Tier 1 raid bosses, Timburr, evolves into one of the fiercest Fighting-type Pokemon in the game.

If Conkledurr isn't an option, there are still plenty of Pokemon that can excel at damaging Regigigas significantly. Additionally, there are non-Fighting-type Pokemon that can still use Fighting-type moves. This provides players with plenty of options for taking down the giant Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon that make effective counters to Regigigas in raids include:

Lucario

Conkledurr

Machamp

Breloom

Mega Gengar (using non-Ghost-type moves like Sucker Punch and Focus Blast)

Hariyama

Mega Lopunny

Toxicroak

Blaziken

Heracross

Sirfetch'd

Alakazam (with Fighting-type moves like Counter and Focus Blast)

Cobalion

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut still deals good damage and it can learn Focus Blast)

Emboar

Therian Landorus

Gallade

Sawk

Therian Thundurus

Mega Ampharos

Darmanitan

Yveltal

Pangoro

Darkrai

Terrakion

Chesnaught

Haxorus

Primeape

Great moves in Pokemon GO to take advantage of Regigigas' weakness are:

Fast moves

Counter

Karate Chop

Low Kick

Charged moves

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Focus Blast

Close Combat

Sacred Sword (Cobalion-specific move)

Superpower (learnable by Therian Landorus and Chesnaught)

Though it isn't exhaustive and there are other Pokemon and moves available, this list can hopefully assist Pokemon GO players find the right setup to battle Regigigas and wallop it with super effective damage. If their teammates follow the same counter strategy, a hulking Tier 5 boss like Regigigas can fall and be captured in Pokemon GO, much like any other raid boss.

