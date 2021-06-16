Can Regigigas be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Now that the original Regi trio is out of the way, Pokemon GO is releasing Regigigas in 5 star raid battles.

After Regirock, Registeel, and Regice were introduced in Generation III, Regigigas was added as a more powerful version of all of them in Generation IV. It had a massive Attack stat, but was held back by the ability Slow Start, which cut its attacking stats in half for five turns.

That inhibition doesn’t exist in Pokemon GO though, leaving Regigigas free to terrorize opponents with its strong attacks. With a bit of searching, trainers might even be able to find a shiny Regigigas.

How can trainers catch the shiny version of this legendary Pokemon?

Regigigas can be fought in 5 star raids from Thursday, June 17th to Thursday, July 1st, with a chance of it being shiny. This gives trainers exactly 2 weeks to try their luck at catching this rare Pokemon. There will also be some field research related to this raid available at PokeStops.

This comes after weeks of the Generation III Regis also being featured in raid battles. Not only were all three available throughout, but each Regi had a specific raid spotlight hour in which they could be caught with higher frequency.

If the trend continues, it's possible that the new Regis (Regieleki and Regidrago) will become available soon too. Of course, Niantic hasn’t featured too many of the Generation VIII Pokemon yet, aside from the Galarian forms like Slowpoke, but it’s still possible to see the Electric and Dragon Regis in Pokemon GO soon.

In terms of battling against Regigigas, it is a Normal-type Pokemon, which means bringing a strong Fighting-type is highly recommended. As a matter of fact, Regirock, Registeel, and Regice are all weak to Fighting as well. Any trainer who has had a Lucario or a Conkeldurr for the past month probably had no issue with these raid battles.

Anyone who can land a Regigigas, shiny or not, is going to have a strong workhorse for PvP modes. Regigigas is a naturally bulky Pokemon that has been gifted a 287 Attack stat. This Pokemon can also learn the immensely powerful Giga Impact, so it won’t have any issue doing damage.

The inclusion of Regigigas comes as part of the Solstice Event in Pokemon GO. This event has other small treats available for players, including Lunatone and Solrock being more common in the wild. Also, buddies will give items and PokeBalls more frequently.

