10 Sinnoh Pokemon that deserve Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A has been confirmed to be bringing back the beloved Mega evolution battle gimmick present in the sixth and seventh generation of titles. This feature allowed certain creatures to temporarily take on a more powerful form with increased stats and potentially a new typing and ability.

With this mechanic making a comeback, many players may be hoping for brand-new Mega Evolutions to come from the game as well. Since the Sinnoh region holds many beloved creatures, with some already having Mega Evolutions, fans may want their favorites from the region to receive this overhaul. Here are 10 Sinnoh Pokemon that could use a Mega Evolution.

10 Pokemon from Sinnoh that should get Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Roserade

Roserade is a fairly popular Grass-type from the Sinnoh region

Roserade is one of Sinnoh's most iconic Grass-types, being the staple of many players' teams. Since its design is reminiscent of a masked bandit, it would be nice to see a Mega Evolution for the Pokemon that leans more heavily into this aspect, potentially changing its typing to Dark and Poison for some added defensive utility.

2) Rampardos

Rampardos could use some more speed to make use of its terrifying attack stat

Skull Fossils have been recovered in the Kalos region, so Cranidos and Rampardos are confirmed to have lived in the area a long time ago. Rampardos could also use a Mega Evolution that grants it a boost to speed, potentially through the introduction of the Speed Boost ability into its arsenal.

3) Bastiodon

Bastiodon could be a very interesting defensive Mega Evolution if Game Freak removes the primary Rock typing

Since Bastiodon is Rampardos' counterpart, it would be fitting for it to receive a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A if Rampardos does. It would be interesting to see Game Freak go in a similar direction to the one they took with Mega Aggron. With it, they removed the Rock primary typing that weakened its defensive utility by making it 4x weaker to more types of attacks.

4) Tangrowth

Tangrowth is one of the "primal" evolutions that requires knowing Ancient Power to evolve

Tangrowth is one of the new evolutions introduced in the fourth generation with a very interesting gimmick. To evolve into Tangrowth, a Tangela must level up knowing Ancient Power. This concept of "ancient" energy could make for a more pre-historic Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, with Mega Tangrowth potentially gaining a secondary Rock or Fighting typing.

5) Yanmega

Yanmega is another "primal" evolution that could use a slight touch-up with a Mega Evolution

Yanmega is another creature that requires the knowledge of Ancient Power to reach its final form. With Yanma being spotted in the Kalos region, it is not too unrealistic for Yanmega to receive a Mega Evolution, despite making its name a bit awkward to say, especially in Japan where its name would be Mega Megayanma.

6) Lickilicky

Lickilicky is a Sinnoh evolution that fell a bit flat in the eyes of many due to its off-putting design

Despite Lickilicky being an ancient Power evolution, it does not look like it takes on a more pre-historic design inspiration, unlike the others. Its hypothetical Mega Evolution could remedy this, giving this creature the respect it deserves as a worthy replacement for Snorlax. As such, the Thick Fat ability would serve it well.

7) Mamoswine

Mamoswine is one of the best Ice-types in the franchise and could only improve with a Mega Evolution

Mamoswine is a bulky powerhouse and the cornerstone of most player's Pokemon Platinum teams. With Mamoswine having a key role in the Kalos region as transportation, it would make sense for Mamoswine to make an appearance in some way in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Giving it a Mega Evolution would be a massive benefit to its competitive viability.

8) Probopass

Probopass is an underappreciated tank from the Sinnoh region

Probopass is the later evolution of Nosepass introduced in the fourth generation. With the creature having such strong ties to magnetism, a Mega Evolution could replace its problematic Rock typing with Electric to pair with its present Steel typing instead. Giving it the Levitate ability as well could easily make Probopass one of the best tanks in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

9) Dusknoir

Pokemon Legends Z-A could finally make Dusknoir a better option than its pre-evolved form

Dusknoir is a very sad situation in terms of its viability. With the introduction of Eviolite in the fifth generation, Dusknoir is one of the few creatures in the franchise to be worse than its pre-evolved form. As such, a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A could be just what it needs to make its debut in the competitive scene.

10) Togekiss

Togekiss is one of the most popular Flying-types from the Sinnoh region

Togekiss received a massive buff in the form of its Normal typing being exchanged for the new Fairy typing in the sixth generation. With Kalos being the region to introduce the new element, it would be fitting for at least one Fairy-type to receive a new Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Togekiss would be the easiest as its Serene Grace ability already gives it a decent playstyle in battles.