Mega Evolution: Exploring the lore behind the Pokemon battle gimmick

Mega Evolution in Pokemon was first introduced in Generation VI as part of Pokemon X and Y. This involved fully evolved Pocket Monsters and Legendaries being able to further evolve into an uber-powerful (well, in most cases) version. Presently, there are 48 different species capable of Mega Evolution.

It was the first-ever generational battle gimmick, followed by Z-Moves, Dynamax, and, most recently, Terastallization. While it is widely considered the most beloved one-use battle mechanic to be introduced, the source of its power is still in contest.

As we await the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A in 2025, this article explores the lore around Mega Evolution in Pokemon.

Mega Evolution lore in Pokemon explored

Potential sources of Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the outset, you should know that the canonical lore of Mega Evolution in the main series of Pokemon games is debatable. This is because different characters across generations give different accounts of the same.

According to Kalos Region's Professor Sycamore, the phenomenon is triggered by special stones that were affected by the light of Xerneas or Yveltal when the ultimate weapon was fired 3,000 years ago.

He also believes that the phenomenon is restricted to the Kalos region, a theory that gets quickly debunked as the phenomenon is witnessed in Hoenn and later in Alola.

According to the Draconid people of Hoenn, Rayquaza and various meteorites that showered on Earth several years ago are the source of Mega Evolution. They believe so since the meteorites glow like a rainbow, similar to the Key Stone that a trainer must possess to trigger the mechanic in battle.

How do Pokemon Mega Evolve?

According to Professor Sycamore, eligible Pocket Monsters release all of their hidden energy to Mega Evolve. Such a powerful release of energy is not possible otherwise.

In Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Steven Stone suggests that the source of Mega and Key Stones is not known. Still, later events show that Meteorites contain some latent energy that allows some critters to Mega Evolve.

This is used as an explanation for Rayquaza being able to Mega Evolve without a Mega Stone. Zinnia, one of the descendants of the Draconid people of Hoenn, suggests that Mega Stones and meteorites decay over time.

Who was the first Pokemon to Mega Evolve?

Draconid people of Hoenn believe that it was Rayquaza that Mega Evolved first to prevent Kyogre and Groudon from wreaking havoc on the planet, but a legend from Kalos region's Tower of Master claims otherwise. They believe that it was Lucario.

All Pokemon capable of Mega Evolution

All Mega Evolving Pokemon (Image via u/TornadoJ88 on Reddit)

Here is a list of Pocket Monsters that can Mega Evolve:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Alakazam

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Mewtwo

Ampharos

Scizor

Heracross

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Blaziken

Gardevoir

Mawile

Aggron

Medicham

Manectric

Banette

Absol

Latias

Latios

Garchomp

Lucario

Abomasnow

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Slowbro

Steelix

Sceptile

Swampert

Sableye

Sharpedo

Camerupt

Altaria

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Rayquaza

Lopunny

Gallade

Audino

Diancie

With the Pokemon Legends: Z-A teasing the return of the mechanic, fans can expect new Pokemon that can Mega Evolve.

