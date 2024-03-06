10 Mega Evolutions Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to debut

Mega Evolutions will return to the main series game through Pokemon Legends Z-A. This was announced in the 2024 Pokemon Presents premier shown on Pokemon Day. Since the game will be released sometime in 2025, fans would love to see quite a few Mega Evolutions.

We have curated a list of the 10 Mega Evolutions that Pokemon Legends Z-A should bring to the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

10 Mega Evolutions Pokemon Legends Z-A need to debut

1) Mega Spidops

Spidops seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spidops is a Pocket Monster that looks like it needs some polishing to become a finished product. A Mega Evolution for Spidops in Pokemon Legends Z-A would do it justice.

Not only would Mega Spidops get a +100 stat boost across the board, but it would also get a strong ability like Shadow Tag or something similar that comes with Sticky Web. This would make Mega Spidops the ultimate Trap Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

2) Mega Cetitan

Cetitan in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Mega Evolution can make waves with its Slush Rush ability in Pokemon Legends Z-A. If 40 points are added to its attack stat, Mega Cetitan would be the epitome of a glass cannon, hitting hard with an attack stat of 153 but being fragile, on the other hand, with a defense stat of 85.

Even though it might not seem like a lot, the defense and Special Defense on this monster, 85 in both categories as a Mega Evolution, the bulk is just enough to make Mega Cetitan eliminate its enemies in cold blood.

3) Mega Revavroom

Revavroom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a Pokemon with Poison and Steel elemental typing is not something you see every day. It might be the first of its kind if Mega Revavroom debuts in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Allowing this Mega Evolution to have +30 points in its attack stat and +40 in its speed stat, Mega Revavroom would be an absolute menace on the battlefield. Allotting the rest of the 30 points to its defense and Special Defense stats would also give this Mega monster the bulk it needs to be a substantial threat in battles.

4) Mega Garganacl

Garganacl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garganacl is a massive rock and an absolute beast on the battlefield. It's a big unit, and a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A would make it even more powerful.

This Pocket Monster has amazing attack and defense stats in its base form, 100 and 130, respectively. Adding 50 and 30 points to the attack and defense stats, respectively, and 20 points to its special defense stat would make Mega Garganacl one of the strongest defenders in the game, along with Regirock.

5) Mega Ceruledge

Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Charcadet debuting in Pokemon GO along with Ceruledge and Armarouge, we feel that The Pokemon Company needs to shed more light on this monster.

Since Ceruledge and Armarouge evolve from the same base Pokemon, we could see a Latios- and Latias-type Mega Evolution in the works for this monster.

Ceruledge has been promoted a lot lately in trailers and merchandise as well. So, this monster seems like a fitting contender on this list of Mega Evolutions that Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to debut.

6) Mega Lokix

Lokix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lokix has one of the best designs in the franchise, and a Mega variant of this monster in Pokemon Legends Z-A could give it the title of one of the best-designed Pocket Monsters in the franchise.

Mega Lokix can be utilized as an excellent offensive Pokemon if we give it +40 attack points and +30 to its speed stat. With moves like U-Turn, First Impression, and Sucker Punch, this Mega Evolution can hit and wreck the opposing Pokemon on the battlefield.

7) Mega Scovillain

Scovillain (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scovillain has a unique appearance with two heads, each for its dual elemental typing of Fire and Grass. The Mega Evolution for this monster could feature a third head for an additional elemental typing.

An Electric-type head would fit well to counter Water-type Pokemon that one might think of using against the Fire typing on this monster. A third head would make this monster a lot more interesting.

8) Mega Tinkaton

Tinkaton (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Mega Evolution can be a better version of Mega Mawile. You could call it Mega Mawile 2.0. If Pokemon Legends Z-A lets Mega Tinkaton join the fray, this monster will be an absolute beast in battles.

If you give it an ability that boosts hammer attacks, it can crush the competition. For instance, if Mega Tinkaton gets Huge Power or Pure Power, this hammer will hit like a truck. Even if you give it Heavy Hammer as an ability, it will do great justice to moves like Ice Hammer and other elemental hammers if you feel like adding them to its moveset.

9) Mega Orthworm

Orthworm (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Orthworm with Regenerator as its Ability would be a force to be reckoned with if this Mega Evolution makes its way into Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Mega monster might even come with arms, allowing it to reach new heights.

Regenerator would let this monster heal when it switches and moves like Rock Slide, Body Press, and Flash Cannon would let Mega Orthworm be a mega menace for its enemies.

Buffing its attack stat to 125 and defense to 175 with the Mega bonus will allow this creature to stretch its newly acquired arms to fresh dimensions, giving it more character and recognition in the franchise.

10) Mega Belibolt

Belibolt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Belibolt has quite a bit of potential to become a powerful Mega Evolution, much like Audino. It has a signature Ability called Electromorphosis that allows this monster to get charged upon being hit by an attack.

So, if we were to give Mega Belibolt an ability like Bolt Battery, you would be able to hit with a Charge Beam every time this monster got a turn to attack. You can add 40 points to the Special Attack stat, taking it from 103 to 143. This will make Mega Belibolt one of the hardest-hitting monsters in Pokemon Legends Z-A.