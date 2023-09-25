Pokemon GO Regirock PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Experienced Pokemon GO enthusiasts will surely recognize Regirock, one of the Legendary Giants known as The Regis. With remarkable Defense stats and solid Rock typing, it boasts significant battle prowess and can endure many adversaries. Unsurprisingly, Regirock remains a popular choice in the metagame. While this legendary excels in PvP settings due to its resilience, it suffers from limited utility in Pokemon GO PvE encounters.

Nevertheless, those looking to harness this Pokemon's full potential should focus on polishing its movesets and considering the most effective counters.

What is the best moveset for Regirock in Pokemon GO PvE?

Regirock's appearance in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock, much like its legendary titan counterparts in Pokemon GO, is a formidable defensive powerhouse. Despite its colossal defense stat, it cannot be stationed in a gym. On the upside, Regirock possesses both a Rock-type fast move and a charge move, providing it a significant edge over most Rock-type Pokemon in the GO universe.

However, it's worth mentioning that opting for Golem or Tyranitar is generally a more effective choice.

Recommended PvE moveset for Registeel

Rock Throw + Stone Edge

What is Regirock's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Regirock boasts impressive defense but is hampered by its type of weakness and struggles to match Registeel's resistance in the Great League. In the Ultra League, the legendary offers solid bulk but has mixed matchups. It excels as a Rock-type attacker with coverage against Steel-types.

In the Master League, Regirock is a versatile choice with broad coverage, but it's vulnerable to Kyogre and Groudon. To offset this issue, players can pair it with Palkia or Zarude.

Despite competition from other Pokemon, Regirock stands out with its consistent performance against Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Togekiss. However, it lacks strong fast move pressure and may have trouble finishing off opponents efficiently.

Recommended PvP movesets for Registeel

Lock-On + Stone Edge + Focus Blast

Lock-On + Zap Cannon + Focus Blast

What are the best counters to beat Regirock in Pokemon GO?

Regirock, being a Rock-type Pokemon, is weak to Grass, Water, Ground, Steel, and Fighting-type attacks. Given the critter's defensive capabilities, it's recommended to utilize STAB moves for added damage. Regirock's move options include Lock-on, Rock Throw, Rock Smash, Zap Cannon, Focus Blast, Earthquake, and Stone Edge, so plan your team accordingly.

Considering its legendary status, trainers should aim for high CP and IV counters, even including other legendary or mythical Pokemon when possible. If you seek effective counters that can deal significant damage to this resilient critter, consider these options:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Shadow Metagross

Mega Swampert

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Terrakion

Kartana

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Groudon

Metagross

Mega Gallade

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Swampert

Mega Venusaur

Shaymin

Kaldeo

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Torterra

Mega Gyarados

Kyogre

Shadow Golurk

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Venusaur

Conkeldurr

Shadow Sceptile

Aside from the aforementioned Pokemon, as long as trainers employ high CP and IV creatures that can exploit Rock-type weaknesses, defeating Regirock shouldn't pose a significant challenge. Despite its impressive defensive capabilities, even this robust Pokemon can't endure sustained high levels of damage.